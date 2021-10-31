Outside Lands 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Angel Olsen and More

Day 2 of Outside Lands brought double the energy and double the costumes: with plenty of Ted Lassos, Squid Game tracksuits, Super Mario and Where’s Waldo outfits, San Francisco showed up on Halloween Eve (October 30th) in style.
Even more eclectic were Saturday’s epic performances, capped off brilliantly by a one-of-a-kind headlining set from Lizzo.
Elsewhere in Golden Gate Park on Saturday was a rock-forward set from Vampire Weekend, a pair of great rap shows from Rico Nasty and Aminè (who replaced Young Thug at the last minute), and an impressive, face-melting performance from Post Animal.
The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. even showed up to make cream puffs with chef Elizabeth Falkner at the fest’s new Gastromagic stage — proving that Outside Lands is a festival experience like no other.
Check out our visual recap of Day 2 of Outside Lands via the gallery below, and catch up on Day 1 here.