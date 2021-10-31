Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Outside Lands 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Angel Olsen and More

Plus, see photos of Hinds, Noga Erez, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and more

Vampire Weekend Outside Lands 2021
Vampire Weekend, photo by Kris Lori
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 31, 2021 | 4:29pm ET

    Day 2 of Outside Lands brought double the energy and double the costumes: with plenty of Ted Lassos, Squid Game tracksuits, Super Mario and Where’s Waldo outfits, San Francisco showed up on Halloween Eve (October 30th) in style.

    Even more eclectic were Saturday’s epic performances, capped off brilliantly by a one-of-a-kind headlining set from Lizzo.

    Elsewhere in Golden Gate Park on Saturday was a rock-forward set from Vampire Weekend, a pair of great rap shows from Rico Nasty and Aminè (who replaced Young Thug at the last minute), and an impressive, face-melting performance from Post Animal.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. even showed up to make cream puffs with chef Elizabeth Falkner at the fest’s new Gastromagic stage — proving that Outside Lands is a festival experience like no other.

    Check out our visual recap of Day 2 of Outside Lands via the gallery below, and catch up on Day 1 here.

    Noga Erez, photo by Kris Lori
    Angel Olsen, photo by Kris Lori
    Noga Erez, photo by Kris Lori
    Lizzo, photo by Kris Lori
    Lizzo, photo by Kris Lori
    Atmosphere at Outside Lands 2021 Day 2, photo by Kris Lori
    Rico Nasty, photo by Kris Lori
    Atmosphere at Outside Lands 2021 Day 2, photo by Kris Lori
    Hinds, photo by Kris Lori
    Elizabeth Falkner and Albert Hammond Jr., photo by Kris Lori
    Hinds, photo by Kris Lori
    24kGoldn, photo by Kris Lori
    Lizzo, photo by Kris Lori
    Atmosphere at Outside Lands 2021 Day 2, photo by Kris Lori
    Dr. Dog, photo by Kris Lori
    Vampire Weekend, photo by Kris Lori
    Rico Nasty, photo by Kris Lori
    24kGoldn, photo by Kris Lori
    Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, photo by Kris Lori
    Post Animal, photo by Kris Lori
    Vampire Weekend, photo by Kris Lori
    Dr. Dog, photo by Kris Lori

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Roddy Ricch Rolling Loud New York 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg, Sheck Wes, Lil Tjay and More

October 31, 2021

rick ross rolling loud 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Rick Ross, Rod Wave, French Montana, Kodak Black and More

October 30, 2021

the strokes outside lands 2021

Outside Lands 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: The Strokes, Remi Wolf, Sharon Van Etten, JPEGMAFIA and More

October 30, 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 1 Gallery

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: 50 Cent, Dave East, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G and More

October 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Outside Lands 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Angel Olsen and More

Menu Shop Search Sale