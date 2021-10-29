Menu
Cartoon Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Fight Monsters in “Hellraiser” Video: Watch

Accompanying the new version of the 1991 song featuring vocals from both rock legends

Lemmy and Ozzy in Hellraiser Video
October 29, 2021 | 12:20pm ET

    Back in September, Ozzy Osbourne unveiled a new version of his 1991 song “Hellraiser,” featuring vocals from both him and late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister (who co-wrote the song). Now, the Prince of Darkness has released a new music video for the track that depicts a cartoon version of the two rock legends on a hair-raising adventure.

    The video begins with Osbourne and Kilmister shooting the breeze at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Boulevard before sending the guys to a strange destination where they have to fight terrifying aliens and other creatures. All in a good day’s work, right?

    “I’m so glad we were able to honor my dear friend Lemmy with this duet and now the video,” Osbourne said in a statement. “We immortalized him with a clip of the two of us being together, hanging out and getting into some trouble as we so often did.”

    ozzy osbourne diary of a madman 40th anniversary edition
    Ozzy Osbourne Announces Diary of a Madman 40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition

    “Hellraiser” is part of Osbourne’s No More Tears 30th anniversary reissue, which arrived September 17th via Sony. The track will also be issued as a stand-alone 10-inch vinyl release on Osbourne’s birthday, December 3rd. The B-side will include the original version with just Ozzy’s vocals, and the Motörhead version, with just Lemmy’s vocals. Pre-order the vinyl release here.

    Watch animated Ozzy and Lemmy in the video for the new version of “Hellraiser” below.

