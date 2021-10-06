Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Trailer Takes a Terrifying Trip to Amish Country

Ahead of Blumhouse’s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin premiere on Paramount+ later this month, fans have received a detailed look at the horror film via a new full-length trailer. Watch it below.

Last month’s teaser clip offered a glimpse at a cultish Amish-like community and hinted at a return to the horror franchise’s found footage origins, both of which are confirmed by the newly released trailer. The seventh installment of the Paranormal Activity series is centered around a protagonist named Margot (Emily Bader), who is shooting a documentary about a visit to Amish Country during which she hopes to connect with her roots.

After hinting at a sinister undercurrent to the initially welcoming community, the trailer shows Margot discovering a series of clues that could uncover her mother’s disappearance. It’s not too long, however, before everything goes to hell.

Read the official description below:

“A documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader), as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.”

The Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin cast is rounded out by Roland Buck III (Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (Superstore), and Henry Ayers-Brown (The Blacklist). Its script was penned by Christopher Landon, who wrote four of the sequels starting with Paranormal Activity 2 through the fifth installment, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. William Eubank (Underwater) directed the movie, which was co-produced by Jason Blum and original Paranormal Activity director Oren Peli.

Catch Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29th. As Slashfilm points out, the streamer is also set to release a companion documentary on the same day titled Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity that will “provide fans a deep dive into the making of the Paranormal Activity films with interviews, never-before-seen footage, and more.”

