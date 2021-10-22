Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Parquet Courts Share New Album Sympathy for Life: Stream

The post punks' seventh LP follows 2018’s Wide Awake!

parquet courts new album sympathy for life stream
Parquet Courts, photo by Elbru Yildiz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 22, 2021 | 4:58pm ET

    Parquet Courts return today with their new album, Sympathy for LifeThe post punk torchbearers’ follow-up to 2018’s Wide Awake! is out via Rough Trade, and marks the band’s seventh LP to date.

    Spanning 11 tracks, Sympathy for Life originated from a series of live jam sessions, inspired by the likes of Primal Scream, Pink Floyd, and bygone live music clubs in their New York City home base. The record was produced alongside Rodaidh McDonald and John Parish, whose credits between them include David Byrne and PJ Harvey, just to name a few.

    “Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture — from Talking Heads to Screamadelica,” co-frontman Austin Brown explained in a statement. “Our goal was to bring that into our own music. Each of us, in our personal lives, has been going to more dance parties. Or rather, we were pre-pandemic, which is when this record was made.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Sympathy for Life includes the singles “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” “Black Widow Spider,” and “Homo Sapiens.” Buy the record here, or stream it on Apple Music and Spotify below.

    Parquet Courts promoted the new record with The Power of Eleven, a series of global events each named after a song on the album and accompanied by a limited edition merch drop. It included stops in Chicago, Mexico City, Brooklyn, and more. If you missed those, you can also catch Parquet Courts on tour. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Sympathy for Life Artwork:

    parquet courts sympathy for life new album artwork

    Sympathy for Life Tracklist:
    01. Walking at a Downtown Pace
    02. Black Widow Spider
    03. Marathon of Anger
    04. Just Shadows
    05. Plant Life
    06. Application Apparatus
    07. Homo Sapien
    08. Sympathy for Life
    09. Zoom Out
    10. Trullo
    11. Pulcinella

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

mick jenkins scottie pippen new song stream

Mick Jenkins Drops New Single "Scottie Pippen": Stream

October 22, 2021

u.s. girls glenn gould good kinda high new single stream

U.S. Girls Collaborate with Classical Pianist Glenn Gould on "Good Kinda High": Stream

October 22, 2021

helado negro far in new album stream

Helado Negro Shares New Album Far In: Stream

October 22, 2021

dave gahan soulsavers dark end of the street james carr cover stream

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover Soul Classic "The Dark End of the Street": Stream

October 22, 2021

 

dj snake ozuna megan thee stallion lisa blackpink sg music video new single stream

DJ Snake Taps Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK's Lisa for "SG": Stream

October 22, 2021

nick cave and the bad seeds b-sides and rarities part ii new album compilation stream

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Drop B-Sides and Rarities: Part II: Stream

October 22, 2021

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share "The River Is Rising": Stream

October 22, 2021

rufus du sol surrender track by track new album stream

RÜFÜS DU SOL Break Down Their New Album Surrender Track by Track: Exclusive

October 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Parquet Courts Share New Album Sympathy for Life: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale