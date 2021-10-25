Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Paul McCartney Won’t Sign Any More Autographs

The Beatles legend would rather get to know his fans on a personal level

Paul McCartney autographs
Paul McCartney, photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Image
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 25, 2021 | 1:38pm ET

    Write this one down: Should you ever be lucky enough to run into Sir Paul McCartney in the wild, don’t ask him for an autograph. In a recent interview with Reader’s Digest, the Beatles legend said he’s effectively imposed a ban on signing mementos and taking haphazard selfies with fans.

    “It always struck me as a bit strange — ‘here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am,” Macca said, adding that he doesn’t understand the appeal of grainy selfies, either. But don’t mistake these brush-offs for arrogance; the 79-year-old songwriting icon just wants to take that precious time to get to know his fans on a more personal level, instead. “What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he went on. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”

    McCartney follows his Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr, who in 2008 announced he’d cease autographs and would no longer be accepting fan mail, citing that memorabilia with his signature was often resold for a profit. “I’m warning you with peace and love, I have too much to do,” the drummer said in a video message shared to fans. “So no more fan mail, thank you, thank you, and no objects to be signed. Nothing.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While McCartney might not be signing autographs, that doesn’t mean decades of fame have made him any less generous: He recently stopped by Dave Grohl’s family home for pizza and an impromptu piano lesson. Next month, he’ll share the career-spanning book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, which is expected to include some extremely deep cuts.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

limp bizkit new album halloween release date

Fred Durst Teases Artwork and Halloween Release Date for New Limp Bizkit Album

October 25, 2021

asap rocky live love asap debut mixtape streaming

A$AP Rocky's Debut Mixtape Live. Love. A$AP Is Coming to Streaming Services

October 25, 2021

amine charmander new song video stream

Aminé Returns with New Single "Charmander": Stream

October 25, 2021

red fang rabbits in hives video

Red Fang Eulogized by Matt Pike, YOB, and More in Video for "Rabbits in Hives": Stream

October 25, 2021

 

serj tankian on covid 19 vaccines

COVID-Stricken Serj Tankian "Happy" He Was Vaccinated, But Not "Taking Sides on the Issue"

October 25, 2021

Brandi Carlile 2022 tour dates

Brandi Carlile Announces 2022 Tour Dates

October 25, 2021

midlake For the Sake of Bethel Woods new album Meanwhile new song stream

Midlake Announce New Album For the Sake of Bethel Woods, Share "Meanwhile...": Stream

October 25, 2021

Metallica Billy Joel Vegas weekend

Metallica and Billy Joel Announce Two-Night Concert Event in Las Vegas

October 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul McCartney Won't Sign Any More Autographs

Menu Shop Search Sale