John Cena’s Peacemaker Is the Hero We Don’t Need in First Trailer for HBO Max Show: Watch

He’s not the hero we need, but maybe he’s the hero we deserve. Peacemaker is here in the first trailer for John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spin-off series coming to HBO Max on January, 13th 2022.

Picking up where the hit DC Extended Universe movie left off, Cena’s Peacemaker is brought back from the brink of death by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) “just to save the fucking world, that’s all.” Now under the charge of his handlers (Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn, Steve Agee’s John Economos, and Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt), it’s up to Peacemaker to bring peace to the country — no matter who he has to kill to get it.

The teaser trailer also introduces Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, another wacky anti-hero who kills for the greater good. We also meet Peacemakers dad, played by Robert Patrick; it turns out there’s some real childhood trauma behind the hero’s general douchey-ness, which may make him more sympathetic than your typical maniac. Oh, and of course we get more of Eagley.

Check out the new Peacemaker trailer, which debuted during this weekend’s DC FanDome event, below.

The Suicide Squad writer-directed James Gunn is back for the spin-off show, writing all eight of the first season’s episode and directing a majority of them himself. The series also features Nhut Le as Judomaster.

