Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

John Cena’s Peacemaker Is the Hero We Don’t Need in First Trailer for HBO Max Show: Watch

Preview of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spin-off premiered during DC FanDome

peacemaker teaser trailer john cena hbo max dc fandome blast
Peacemaker (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 16, 2021 | 2:04pm ET

    He’s not the hero we need, but maybe he’s the hero we deserve. Peacemaker is here in the first trailer for John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spin-off series coming to HBO Max on January, 13th 2022.

    Picking up where the hit DC Extended Universe movie left off, Cena’s Peacemaker is brought back from the brink of death by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) “just to save the fucking world, that’s all.” Now under the charge of his handlers (Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn,  Steve Agee’s John Economos, and Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt), it’s up to Peacemaker to bring peace to the country — no matter who he has to kill to get it.

    The teaser trailer also introduces Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, another wacky anti-hero who kills for the greater good. We also meet Peacemakers dad, played by Robert Patrick; it turns out there’s some real childhood trauma behind the hero’s general douchey-ness, which may make him more sympathetic than your typical maniac. Oh, and of course we get more of Eagley.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the new Peacemaker trailer, which debuted during this weekend’s DC FanDome event, below.

    The Suicide Squad writer-directed James Gunn is back for the spin-off show, writing all eight of the first season’s episode and directing a majority of them himself. The series also features Nhut Le as Judomaster.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

flash batman supergirl dc fandome movie first look sneak peak teaser

The Flash Movie First Look Reveals Michael Keaton's Batman, Sasha Calle's Supergirl: Watch

October 16, 2021

static shock live action michael b jordan movie dc fandome

Michael B. Jordan Officially Producing Live-Action Static Shock Movie

October 16, 2021

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look at Black Adam Movie at DC FanDome: Watch

October 16, 2021

Michael Caine not retiring

Michael Caine Says He's Not Retiring from Acting [Updated]

October 15, 2021

 

daniel craig gay bars dick swinging straight bars aggressive

Daniel Craig Prefers Gay Bars Because of "Aggressive Dick Swinging at Hetero Bars"

October 14, 2021

Mulholland Drive

Now I'm in This Dream Place: Mulholland Drive Is Still Puzzling, 20 Years Later

October 13, 2021

home alone home sweet home alone side by side comparison trailer video movie disney plus

Home Alone and Home Sweet Home Alone Frame-By-Frame Proves How Similar They Really Are

October 13, 2021

The Beatles Get Back documentary

The Trailer for Peter Jackson's Beatles Doc, Get Back, Will Have You Canceling All Your Other Thanksgiving Plans: Watch

October 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Cena's Peacemaker Is the Hero We Don't Need in First Trailer for HBO Max Show: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale