Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Peter Hook & The Light Announce “Joy Division: A Celebration” 2022 North American Tour

The setlist will include the entirety of Unknown Pleasures and Closer, Joy Division deep cuts, and New Order songs

Peter Hook Joy Division tour dates 2022 north america a celebration live concert shows tickets concerts show ticket Peter Hook & the Light, photo by Stefan Bollmann
Peter Hook, photo by Stefan Bollmann
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 19, 2021 | 12:10pm ET

    Peter Hook & The Light are coming back to the US. The veteran post-punker has just announced a 2022 North American tour called “Joy Division: A Celebration” that will see Peter Hook and his band performing songs by his former band Joy Division. See the full list of dates for it below.

    The “Joy Division: A Celebration” tour takes place next fall and spans 26 dates in total. After kicking things off on August 11th in Toronto, Canada, Peter Hook & The Light will perform live in major cities like Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The tour will then conclude on September 14th in Vancouver, Canada.

    Fans can look forward to hearing two of Joy Division’s most seminal albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, in full alongside additional beloved rarities and an opening set of New Order material. Luckily, Peter Hook & The Light will be in tip-top shape for these dates, because they will have already completed their UK leg of the tour by the time they fly over to North America in late 2022.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    One could argue that nobody could recreate Joy Division’s hey-day ever since the death of late frontman Ian Curtis, but Hook has always been careful and deliberate when covering his old band. Just last year, the surviving members of Joy Division commemorated the 40th anniversary of Curtis’ death with a never-before-seen concert film capturing their performance of Joy Division’s entire catalog and it sounded phenomenal.

    Pre-sale tickets will go online on October 20th and 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, regular tickets go on sale this Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Peter Hook’s Ticketmaster.

    Ian Curtis Legacy
     Editor's Pick
    The Complicated Legacy of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis

    Ahead of this upcoming tour, revisit Consequence’s anniversary coverage of Curtis’ passing with a new ranking of Joy Division’s songs and interviews with Hook and Bernard Sumner. Plus, take a peek at the new Joy Division podcast featuring surviving members of the band alongside cameos from Bono, Jonny Greenwood, Damon Albarn, and others.

    Advertisement

    Peter Hook & The Light 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/11 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    08/12 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    08/13 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
    08/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    08/20 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    08/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
    08/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    08/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    08/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    08/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    08/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    08/31 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    09/02 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston
    09/03 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
    09/05 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    09/06 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
    09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel
    09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel
    09/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    09/12 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    09/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Shovels Rope Manticore new album music video Domino single song 2021 stream Shovels & Rope, photo by Leslie Ryan McKellar

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album Manticore, Share "Domino": Stream

October 19, 2021

jeff tweedy live is king neil young cover stream

Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album, Covers Neil Young's "The Old Country Waltz": Stream

October 19, 2021

eric nam 2022 world tour dates

Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

October 18, 2021

the weeknd after hours tour postponed summer 2022

The Weeknd Postpones After Hours Tour to Summer 2022

October 18, 2021

 

gang of four 2022 north american tour dates

Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 18, 2021

sza 2021 good days fall tour tickets live

SZA Announces "Good Days Fall 2021" Tour

October 14, 2021

Coldplay 2022 tour dates

Coldplay Announce 2022 Stadium Tour

October 14, 2021

cannibal corpse 2022 us tour

Cannibal Corpse Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

October 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peter Hook & The Light Announce "Joy Division: A Celebration" 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale