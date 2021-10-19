Peter Hook & The Light Announce “Joy Division: A Celebration” 2022 North American Tour

Peter Hook & The Light are coming back to the US. The veteran post-punker has just announced a 2022 North American tour called “Joy Division: A Celebration” that will see Peter Hook and his band performing songs by his former band Joy Division. See the full list of dates for it below.
The “Joy Division: A Celebration” tour takes place next fall and spans 26 dates in total. After kicking things off on August 11th in Toronto, Canada, Peter Hook & The Light will perform live in major cities like Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The tour will then conclude on September 14th in Vancouver, Canada.
Fans can look forward to hearing two of Joy Division’s most seminal albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, in full alongside additional beloved rarities and an opening set of New Order material. Luckily, Peter Hook & The Light will be in tip-top shape for these dates, because they will have already completed their UK leg of the tour by the time they fly over to North America in late 2022.
One could argue that nobody could recreate Joy Division’s hey-day ever since the death of late frontman Ian Curtis, but Hook has always been careful and deliberate when covering his old band. Just last year, the surviving members of Joy Division commemorated the 40th anniversary of Curtis’ death with a never-before-seen concert film capturing their performance of Joy Division’s entire catalog and it sounded phenomenal.
Pre-sale tickets will go online on October 20th and 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, regular tickets go on sale this Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Peter Hook’s Ticketmaster.
Peter Hook & The Light 2022 Tour Dates:
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/12 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/13 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
08/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/20 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
08/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
08/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
08/31 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/02 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston
09/03 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
09/05 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/06 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel
09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel
09/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/12 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom