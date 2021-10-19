Peter Hook & The Light Announce “Joy Division: A Celebration” 2022 North American Tour

Peter Hook & The Light are coming back to the US. The veteran post-punker has just announced a 2022 North American tour called “Joy Division: A Celebration” that will see Peter Hook and his band performing songs by his former band Joy Division. See the full list of dates for it below.

The “Joy Division: A Celebration” tour takes place next fall and spans 26 dates in total. After kicking things off on August 11th in Toronto, Canada, Peter Hook & The Light will perform live in major cities like Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The tour will then conclude on September 14th in Vancouver, Canada.

Fans can look forward to hearing two of Joy Division’s most seminal albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, in full alongside additional beloved rarities and an opening set of New Order material. Luckily, Peter Hook & The Light will be in tip-top shape for these dates, because they will have already completed their UK leg of the tour by the time they fly over to North America in late 2022.

One could argue that nobody could recreate Joy Division’s hey-day ever since the death of late frontman Ian Curtis, but Hook has always been careful and deliberate when covering his old band. Just last year, the surviving members of Joy Division commemorated the 40th anniversary of Curtis’ death with a never-before-seen concert film capturing their performance of Joy Division’s entire catalog and it sounded phenomenal.

Pre-sale tickets will go online on October 20th and 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, regular tickets go on sale this Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Peter Hook’s Ticketmaster.

Ahead of this upcoming tour, revisit Consequence’s anniversary coverage of Curtis’ passing with a new ranking of Joy Division’s songs and interviews with Hook and Bernard Sumner. Plus, take a peek at the new Joy Division podcast featuring surviving members of the band alongside cameos from Bono, Jonny Greenwood, Damon Albarn, and others.

Peter Hook & The Light 2022 Tour Dates:

08/11 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/12 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/13 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

08/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/20 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

08/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

08/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

08/31 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/02 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston

09/03 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

09/05 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/06 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/12 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom