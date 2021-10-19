Menu
One Person Killed, Two Injured in Separate Falls at Phish Concert

Police say there were no signs of foul play associated with either incident

Police tape
photo via iStockphoto
October 19, 2021 | 11:29am ET

    One person died and two others were injured in separate falls during a Phish concert in San Francisco on Sunday.

    According to KPIX 5, a man fell from the upper-level section of the Chase Center during Phish’s first of two sets. “Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased,” a San Francisco police spokesperson said.

    About an hour later, a second man fell from the 200s section and onto another man below. Both men were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say there were no signs of foul play associated with either incident.

    Back in August, a CEO of a liquor company died after falling at a Dead and Company concert at New York’s Citi Field. The 46-year-old Brooklyn resident allegedly took acid before the fatal fall, in addition to drinking and smoking pot.

