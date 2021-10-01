Phoebe Bridgers Releases Cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling”: Stream

Now that she’s back outside playing shows again, Phoebe Bridgers has been dropping a cover of Bo Burnham’s Inside song “That Funny Feeling” into her sets. Now, the indie star has released a studio version of her rendition as a charity single benefiting Texas abortion funds.

Burnham’s original is a stirring acoustic track that’s essentially the “We Didn’t Start the Fire” of derealization. Bridgers’ take stretches a good minute-and-40-seconds longer thanks to a multi-instrumental breakdown that includes drums, trumpet, violin, and a whirl of noise credited as a “cacophony.” Her softer vocalization also heightens “that funny feeling” of complete dissociation the lyrics describe.

But Bridgers is also using Burnham’s song to fight back against some of the more unbelievable aspects of reality. The cover serves as a benefit single for TX Funds, with 100% of proceeds going to Texas-based abortion funds such as Texas Equal Access Fund, West Fund, Clinic Access Support Network, Fund Texas Choice, and more. “This one’s for Greg Abbott,” Bridgers said in a statement, taking aim at the Texas Governor who recently signed into law a bounty-hunting anti-abortion bill.

Advertisement

Related Video

Take a listen below, or name your price to purchase Bridgers’ cover of Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” via Bandcamp. You can also likely catch Bridgers playing the song live at one of her few remaining tour dates, so get tickets via Ticketmaster.

And for point of reference, here’s Burnham’s original:

Advertisement