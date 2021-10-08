Every week, our new music feature Rap Song of the Week breaks down the essential rap and hip-hop tracks you need to hear. Check out the full playlist here. Today, Conway the Machine’s debut album on Shady Records is preceded by “Piano Love.”

Dating back to a November 2017 interview with Consequence, Conway the Machine has been teasing his debut album on Shady Records, and “Piano Love” is a promising sign that it’s finally on the way.

Featuring ominous production by frequent collaborator The Alchemist, the track itself arrives today (October 8th) after the Buffalo MC teased it on Instagram Live earlier this year.

With Spooky Season in full effect, the sinister keys are an appropriate soundtrack for the Griselda standout to do what he does best: Deliver raw street rhymes with thinly veiled threats and clever metaphors while repping his hometown. “Ain’t no respect in my hood unless you put in some pain/ Keep sleepin’ on my city and thinkin’ this shit a game,” Conway raps. “Told you it’s spooky, my n****/ It’s Camp Crystal Lake here, Eastside.”

There’s no release date for God Don’t Make Mistakes as of yet. However, it should be well worth the wait. Griselda founder Westside Gunn — who inked the deal that brought the real-life brothers to Shady — landed his Billboard 200 debut with Who Made the Sunshine last year, his first and only album on Eminem’s label.

Shady Records always needed Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn more than the rappers needed them, but it’s time for Conway’s final ascension From King to a GOD.

