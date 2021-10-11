Menu
P.O.D. on 20 years of Satellite, “Alive”‘s Success, and HR from Bad Brains’ Pet Parakeets

Sonny Sandoval recalls the band’s breakthrough LP and navigating 9/11

Kyle Meredith with P.O.D., photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
October 11, 2021 | 12:44pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    P.O.D.’s Sonny Sandoval grabs some talk time with Kyle Meredith to talk about the 20th anniversary of their 2001 album Satellite.

    The lead singer dives into the breakthrough success of the LP, why the song “Alive” connected with fans so much, the young people he was thinking of with “Youth of a Nation,” and the song’s parallels to the school shootings that continue to happen today.

    Sandoval also remembers what it was like to navigate success during the era of 9/11 and also shares a fun story about recording a punk track with HR from Bad Brains, who brought along two parakeets.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With above or watching the whole interview via the YouTube player below.

