Primus Postpone Shows on Their Rush Tribute Tour Due to Positive COVID-19 Case in Touring Party

Dates in Wisconsin, Missouri, and Iowa has been postponed

Primus (photo by Johnny Perilla)
October 8, 2021 | 12:09pm ET

    Primus have postponed three dates on their Rush tribute tour after a member of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

    Shows scheduled for Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kansas City, Missouri; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have been postponed according to a post on Primus’ Facebook page.

    The band is currently out on tour performing Rush’s seminal album A Farewell to Kings in full, as well as classic Primus cuts. The official statement on the postponements read:

    “To our fans in Wisconsin, Missouri, and Iowa – we regret to announce that there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Primus touring party.

    The safety of our fans, crew, venue staff and band are our top priority so out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing our shows in Milwaukee, Kansas City, and Cedar Rapids this weekend. We are working to reschedule the dates and your tickets will be valid at the new dates.

    We appreciate your understanding and support throughout these unprecedented times and we’ll keep you posted with more information soon.”

    The snag comes after the tour was previously rescheduled from 2020 to 2021 when the pandemic hit. Primus frontman and bassist Les Claypool actually took lessons with Rush’s Geddy Lee prior to hitting the road for the rescheduled dates.

    To the delight of fans, the tour performances included two separate sets: one consisting of Primus classics such as “Seas of Cheese” and “My Name Is Mud,” followed by a full performance of A Farewell to Kings. A changing encore of original material has closed out each evening.

    With the tour sidelined this weekend, the trek will pick back up on October 13th in Salt Lake City, barring any other setbacks. It currently runs through an October 25th concert in Phoenix, although the postponed dates may get tacked on to the end of the itinerary. Get tickets to the remaining dates via Ticketmaster.

