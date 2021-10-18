Menu
Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Blames Bad Singing on Groupies: They “Keep You Up Too Late”

"They're keeping you up and you don't get no sleep and then you suck at singing"

wes scantlin puddle of mudd complains groupies keep you up too late
Wes Scantline (Reel Talk, image via YouTube)
October 18, 2021 | 10:45am ET

    Puddle of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin has found a scapegoat for some of his less-than-stellar performances. In a new conversation with Reel Talker, he ranted about groupies, who he complained “keep you up too late,” which, in his logic, inevitably means “you suck at singing.”

    He revealed his annoyance at sleep-depriving sex unprompted, after the interviewer asked him the most general possible question about what it’s like to have been writing rock songs for three decades. “11:00 p.m. comes around, you will find me sitting on an acoustic guitar,” he began. “I’ve had many, many, many of different type of woman that just try to rip me off the freaking acoustic, man and I just keep going and tell them to get the freaking heck out of my face.” He added, “So those bitches can fucking go suck it.”

    The conversation moved on, but Scantlin soon returned to the theme. “We’re constantly trying to rest our voices so we can perform well. And girls, man, they will keep you up, man — they will keep you up too late, too late. And whatever thingies they’ve got in their pockets, we don’t need that either. So, yeah, the best thing to do is just kind of stick with the wolfpack — just hang with your pack and do not veer away from safety. And just stay focused, stay the course.”

    Related Video

    Perhaps sensing that blaming his bad singing on his sexual partners made him sound like a misogynist, he added, “There’s nothing wrong with women. But you’ve gotta stay the course and you’ve gotta be a professional person. Or else you’ll wake up and whatever chicks, they’re keeping you up and you don’t get no sleep and then you suck at singing.” Check out the interview below.

    Even if you buy this far-fetched theory, you must think dozens of groupies teamed up for some of Scantlin’s performances, such as his woefully off-key cover of Nirvana’s “About a Girl.” Or perhaps Scantlin should look inwards — though self-reflection has never been one of his strongest traits. For proof, look no further than his bizarre interview from last month, which included freestyle rapping and the claim that he’d had COVID-19 three times.

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Blames Bad Singing on Groupies: They "Keep You Up Too Late"

