Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Queen’s Roger Taylor Says Anti-Vaxxers “Must Be Ignorant and Stupid”

"I really don't understand anybody that doesn't want to be vaccinated"

queen roger taylor covid-19 vaccine anti-vax ignorant stupid
Queen’s Roger Taylor, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 1, 2021 | 12:25pm ET

    Even amongst classic rock icons, there’s a vaccination divide. While some like Eric Clapton have refused to play shows that “discriminate” against the unvaccinated, others like Brian May have said that such anti-vax beliefs “go in the fruitcake jar.” May’s Queen bandmate Roger Taylor seems to agree, as the drummer has said he thinks those who don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine “must be ignorant and stupid.”

    Taylor made the remarks during an interview for the latest episode of the Consequence Podcast Network’s Kyle Meredith With series. Speaking about his upcoming solo album, Outsider, the Queen drummer discussed how much of the record was inspired by the 2020 lockdowns in the UK and EU. “I think in Europe it was very serious, and I really felt for people in Milan. You know, locked up in a one room apartment, that was a scary time,” he said, noting that the single “Isolation” in particular came from those feelings.

    He continued, touching on how we all want to put the pandemic behind us, but there’s only one way to do it:

    “We all want to be looking back [on the pandemic]. We’re kind of starting to look back on it a bit now. I have to say, I really don’t understand anybody that doesn’t want to be vaccinated. They must be ignorant and stupid. But here we are; it’s a clear cut case. Vaccinations have been with us a long time now, and they work. Please, get vaccinated.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    You can hear what else Taylor had to say about living through the pandemic and how it impacted Outsider by listening to the full Kyle Meredith With episode below.

    Editor’s Note: Even if you agree with Queen’s Roger Taylor, it’s still best to keep clean masks on hand. Stay safe with some of the exclusive face coverings on sale at the Consequence Shop, where 50% of net proceeds go to benefit independent venues still struggling during the pandemic.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

slipknot joey jordison paul gray tribute knotfest iowa

Slipknot Honored Late Members Joey Jordison and Paul Gray at End of Knotfest Iowa Set: Watch

October 1, 2021

jason isbell midnight train to georgia gladys knight and the pips new cover stream

Jason Isbell Takes the "Midnight Train to Georgia" with Brittney Spencer and John Paul White: Stream

October 1, 2021

kyle meredith roger taylor queen outsider pandemic vaccine covid-19 quarantine

Queen’s Roger Taylor Reflects on New Solo Album Outsider, Mortality, and David Bowie

October 1, 2021

billie eilish danny elfman nightmare before christmas sally weird al yankovich

Danny Elfman's Nightmare Before Christmas Live-to-Film Concert Features Billie Eilish as Sally

October 1, 2021

 

liam gallagher announces new album c'mon you know knebworth 2022 shows

Liam Gallagher Announces New Solo Album C'MON YOU KNOW

October 1, 2021

Ministry new album stream

Ministry Unleash New Album Moral Hygiene: Stream

October 1, 2021

strand of oaks track by track in heaven album interview exclusive stream

Strand of Oaks Break Down New Album In Heaven Track by Track: Exclusive

October 1, 2021

mastodon teardrinker video

Mastodon Unveil Emotionally Heavy New Song "Teardrinker": Stream

October 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Queen's Roger Taylor Says Anti-Vaxxers "Must Be Ignorant and Stupid"

Menu Shop Search Sale