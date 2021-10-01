Queen’s Roger Taylor Says Anti-Vaxxers “Must Be Ignorant and Stupid”

Even amongst classic rock icons, there’s a vaccination divide. While some like Eric Clapton have refused to play shows that “discriminate” against the unvaccinated, others like Brian May have said that such anti-vax beliefs “go in the fruitcake jar.” May’s Queen bandmate Roger Taylor seems to agree, as the drummer has said he thinks those who don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine “must be ignorant and stupid.”

Taylor made the remarks during an interview for the latest episode of the Consequence Podcast Network’s Kyle Meredith With series. Speaking about his upcoming solo album, Outsider, the Queen drummer discussed how much of the record was inspired by the 2020 lockdowns in the UK and EU. “I think in Europe it was very serious, and I really felt for people in Milan. You know, locked up in a one room apartment, that was a scary time,” he said, noting that the single “Isolation” in particular came from those feelings.

He continued, touching on how we all want to put the pandemic behind us, but there’s only one way to do it:

“We all want to be looking back [on the pandemic]. We’re kind of starting to look back on it a bit now. I have to say, I really don’t understand anybody that doesn’t want to be vaccinated. They must be ignorant and stupid. But here we are; it’s a clear cut case. Vaccinations have been with us a long time now, and they work. Please, get vaccinated.”

You can hear what else Taylor had to say about living through the pandemic and how it impacted Outsider by listening to the full Kyle Meredith With episode below.

