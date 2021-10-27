R.I.P. Benjamin Vallé, Founding Guitarist of Viagra Boys Dead at 47

Benjamin Vallé, the founding guitarist of Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys, has died at the age of 47, his publicist confirms.

The band announced the news over social media. “It brings me great sadness to say that our beloved friend and founding member of viagra boys, Benjamin, has passed,” the group wrote. “Benjamin was loving and kind and the sweet memories we have together are countless. i cant stop crying while going through pictures of you but also laughing because you were one of the funniest, goofiest, people i had the pleasure of knowing.” The cause of death has not been announced.

Vallé previously performed in the hardcore group Nine, which dropped five albums between 1996 and 2007. Viagra Boys formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 2015, and together they put out three EPs and two albums, 2018’s Street Worms and 2021’s Welfare Jazz.

Advertisement

Related Video

In their tribute, Viagra Boys said that, “benjamin or ‘benis’ as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and i will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together. Benjamin, we love you with all of our hearts and Viagra Boys would have been nothing without you. This planet just lost one the good ones. I hope you’re somewhere up in space telling bad jokes to an alien. Goodnight my sweet boy. I’ll love you forever. Raise your glasses for benis. its what he’d have wanted.”

In a separate statement. lead singer Sebastian Murphy wrote in Swedish, “vila i frid min älskade älskade benjamin. jag kommer älska dig förralltid underbara människa. vi ses i kosmos,” which translates to, “rest in peace my beloved beloved benjamin. I will love you forever wonderful man. see you in the cosmos.” Check out the tributes below.

Advertisement