Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Leslie Bricusse, Willy Wonka and “Goldfinger” Songwriter Dead at 90

The two-time Oscar-winning songwriter also composed music for Doctor Dolittle and Victoria/Victoria

leslie bricusse obituary broadway film songwriter dead at 90
Leslie Bricusse, photo via GAB Archive/Redferns
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 19, 2021 | 10:33pm ET

    Leslie Bricusse, the Academy Award-winning songwriter who worked on numerous film and theater productions, has died at the age of 90.

    Some of Bricusse’s best-known works include “Pure Imagination” from Mel Stuart’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, as well as the James Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice.” His death was confirmed in an Instagram post by actress Joan Collins.

    “One of the giant songwriters of our time, writer of #candyman #goldfinger amongst so many other hits, and my great friend Leslie Bricusse has sadly died today,” Collins wrote with a photo of her and Bricusse together. “He and his beautiful Evie have been in my life for over 50 years. I will miss him terribly, as will his many friends.” His cause of death has not been publicly reported.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Born in 1931 in Pinner, Middlesex, Bricusse won his first Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1968 (“Talk to the Animals” from Doctor Doolittle) and his second for Best Adaptation and Original Song Score in 1982 (Victor/Victoria). In 1963, he won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year with “What Kind of Fool Am I,” and he was nominated for numerous additional Oscars and Tony Awards.

    Bricusse often worked alongside his songwriting partner, Anthony Newley, including on the score for Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Together they also wrote the musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd, which included the song “Feeling Good.” The jazz classic was later recorded by Nina Simone for her 1965 album I Put a Spell on You, and was also covered by Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Bublé, John Coltrane, George Michael, Muse, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and John Legend, just to name a few.

    Later in his career, Bricusse collaborated with John Williams on songs for films including Home Alone, Hook, and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

    Advertisement

    Revisit some of Bricusse’s most recognizable works below.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

being the ricardos aaron sorkin nicole kidman javier bardem

Nicole Kidman Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Trailer for Being the Ricardos: Watch

October 19, 2021

harrison ford indiana jones 5 delayed 80 81

Indiana Jones 5 Delayed, Harrison Ford Will Be 80 for Release

October 18, 2021

marvel movie release date schedule shift black panther wakanda forever thor love and thunder doctor strange in the multiverse of madness

Marvel Delays All 2022 Release Dates, Including Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor

October 18, 2021

the last duel box office flop ridley scott matt damon adam driver

Ridley Scott's The Last Duel Flops in Box Office During Opening Weekend

October 18, 2021

 

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie Confirms Munsters Cast with New Photo in Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

October 18, 2021

Tom Petty Documentary

Director Mary Wharton on the Making of Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free Doc: He "Had the Same Kind of Struggles We All Do"

October 18, 2021

superman american way truth justice motto dc comics

DC Comics Drops "The American Way" from Superman's Motto

October 16, 2021

the batman trailer dc fandome robert pattinson new movie preview teaser

The Batman Faces The Riddler in New Trailer for Robert Pattinson's DC Movie: Watch

October 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Leslie Bricusse, Willy Wonka and "Goldfinger" Songwriter Dead at 90

Menu Shop Search Sale