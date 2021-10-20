Attorney: R Kelly Placed on Suicide Watch Following Guilty Verdict

R Kelly was placed on suicide watch after being found guilty of federal sex crimes last month. The revelation was made by the singer’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, during a hearing ahead of Kelly’s next federal trial in Chicago, according to Billboard.

On September 27th, Kelly was found guilty of one count of racketeering rooted in alleged sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor, and eight counts of of violating the Mann Act, a law that criminalizes transporting someone across state lines “with intent that such individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.” His sentencing is set for May 4th, 2022, and he faces up to life in prison.

A separate trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges is scheduled to begin in Chicago on August 1st. During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Greenberg told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber that, “after he was found guilty [Kelly] was placed under suicide watch,” but that he is no longer considered a threat to himself.

Advertisement

Related Video

Kelly also faces state charges in Minnesota and Illinois.

Following his guilty conviction, the city of Baton Rouge rescinded Kelly’s “Key to the City,” and YouTube permanently deleted the singer’s channels from its platform. Even still, Kelly has seen a major spike in streaming and song sales.