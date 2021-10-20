Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Attorney: R Kelly Placed on Suicide Watch Following Guilty Verdict

The disgraced singer's second federal trial is set to begin next August

r kelly sales streaming bump following sex crimes conviction
R. Kelly, photo by Antonio Perez/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 20, 2021 | 11:59am ET

    R Kelly was placed on suicide watch after being found guilty of federal sex crimes last month. The revelation was made by the singer’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, during a hearing ahead of Kelly’s next federal trial in Chicago, according to Billboard.

    On September 27th, Kelly was found guilty of one count of racketeering rooted in alleged sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor, and eight counts of of violating the Mann Act, a law that criminalizes transporting someone across state lines “with intent that such individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.” His sentencing is set for May 4th, 2022, and he faces up to life in prison.

    A separate trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges is scheduled to begin in Chicago on August 1st. During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Greenberg told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber that, “after he was found guilty [Kelly] was placed under suicide watch,” but that he is no longer considered a threat to himself.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Kelly also faces state charges in Minnesota and Illinois.

    Following his guilty conviction, the city of Baton Rouge rescinded Kelly’s “Key to the City,” and YouTube permanently deleted the singer’s channels from its platform. Even still, Kelly has seen a major spike in streaming and song sales.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

tomorrow x together yeonjun taehyun stay cover justin bieber the kid laroi live music video stream

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and Taehyun Cover Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI's "Stay": Stream

October 20, 2021

insecure music

Issa Rae, BJ The Chicago Kid, Victoria Monét and More on How Insecure "Truly Represents the Creatives" Through Music

October 20, 2021

andrew bird lucius velvet underground venus in furs cover live video

Andrew Bird and Lucius Share Live Performance of The Velvet Underground's "Venus in Furs": Watch

October 20, 2021

nation of language the grey commute new song music video listen stream a way up

Nation of Language Unveil New Song "The Grey Commute": Stream

October 20, 2021

 

anya taylor-joy downtown last night in soho music video petula clark cover watch

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes "Downtown" in Eerie Last Night in Soho Music Video: Watch

October 20, 2021

david ellefson on being outsted from megadeth

David Ellefson on Megadeth Ousting: I'm "Disappointed" but "Not Bitter"

October 20, 2021

mount westmore Too $hort Snoop Dogg Ice Cube E-40 big subwoofer new debut single stream

MOUNT WESTMORE (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort) Share Debut Single "Big Subwoofer": Stream

October 20, 2021

respire band catacombs part ii video

Respire Premiere Music Video for "Catacombs Part II": Stream

October 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Attorney: R Kelly Placed on Suicide Watch Following Guilty Verdict

Menu Shop Search Sale