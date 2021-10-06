Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

YouTube Deletes R Kelly’s Channels in Light of Sex Crimes Conviction

The disgraced singer is also prohibited from using the platform going forward

R Kelly YouTube
R Kelly (CBS This Morning)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 6, 2021 | 9:02am ET

    Following R Kelly’s conviction on federal sex crimes, YouTube has deleted two channels associated with the disgraced singer and said he will no longer be able to upload content to the video platform.

    According to Reuters, the channels RKellyTV and RKellyVevo were removed from YouTube as of Monday. “We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

    Kelly’s catalog of music remains available on YouTube’s audio-only streaming music platform, and videos of Kelly uploaded by other YouTube users are still permitted.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In response to the news, the #MuteRKelly campaign called on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime Music to take similar measures and remove Kelly’s presence from their respective platforms.

    On September 27th, Kelly was found guilty of one count of racketeering rooted in alleged sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor, and eight counts of of violating the Mann Act, a law that criminalizes transporting someone across state lines “with intent that such individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.”

    Kelly, 54, faces a possible sentence of a decade to life in prison. Sentencing is set for May 4th, 2022.

Latest Stories

billy bragg mid-century modern new song video stream

Billy Bragg Unveils New Single "Mid-Century Modern": Stream

October 6, 2021

big thief change new single 2022 north american tour dates

Big Thief Share New Single "Change," Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

October 6, 2021

paris texas Red Hand Akimbo track by track stream

Paris Texas Break Down New EP Red Hand Akimbo Track by Track: Exclusive

October 6, 2021

cyrano soundtrack bryce aaron dessner matt berninger the national

Bryce and Aaron Dessner, Matt Berninger Contribute Soundtrack to New Film Cyrano

October 6, 2021

 

Judas Priest Richie Faulkner heart statement

Judas Priest Guitarist Richie Faulkner's Aorta Ruptured and Spilled Blood as He Performed "Painkiller" Onstage

October 6, 2021

adele shopping las vegas residency report

Adele Eyeing Las Vegas Residency: Report

October 5, 2021

innings festival 2022 lineup music baseball foo fighters tame impala roger clemens st vincent my morning jacket

Baseball and Music Festival Innings Announces 2022 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Roger Clemens, Tame Impala

October 5, 2021

going there with mary lambert biopolar disorder mental health podcast sponsored

How Mary Lambert Makes Mental Health More "Legible"

October 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

YouTube Deletes R Kelly's Channels in Light of Sex Crimes Conviction

Menu Shop Search Sale