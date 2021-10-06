YouTube Deletes R Kelly’s Channels in Light of Sex Crimes Conviction

Following R Kelly’s conviction on federal sex crimes, YouTube has deleted two channels associated with the disgraced singer and said he will no longer be able to upload content to the video platform.

According to Reuters, the channels RKellyTV and RKellyVevo were removed from YouTube as of Monday. “We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

Kelly’s catalog of music remains available on YouTube’s audio-only streaming music platform, and videos of Kelly uploaded by other YouTube users are still permitted.

In response to the news, the #MuteRKelly campaign called on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime Music to take similar measures and remove Kelly’s presence from their respective platforms.

On September 27th, Kelly was found guilty of one count of racketeering rooted in alleged sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor, and eight counts of of violating the Mann Act, a law that criminalizes transporting someone across state lines “with intent that such individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.”

Kelly, 54, faces a possible sentence of a decade to life in prison. Sentencing is set for May 4th, 2022.