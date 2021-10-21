Menu
Radiohead’s Catalog Comes to Bandcamp

The band's nine studio albums and several archival releases are available to stream and/or purchase

Radiohead Bandcamp
Radiohead, photo via Bandcamp
October 21, 2021 | 11:12am ET

    For Radiohead fans on Bandcamp, everything is in its right place. Starting today, the band’s full catalog is now available to stream and/or purchase on Bandcamp.

    In addition to Radiohead’s nine studio albums, Bandcamp also offers the 2001 live album I Might Be Wrong, The King of Limbs companion LP TKOL RMX 1234567, disc two of In Rainbows, the OK Computer reissue OKNOTOK 1997 2017, and the upcoming Kid A Mnesia archival collection.

    One notable item missing from Radiohead’s Bandcamp is MiniDiscs (Hacked), the 16-hour compilation of OK Computer-era recordings. After leaking onto the Internet in June 2019, the band released the compilation exclusively to Bandcamp for 18 days, with all proceeds going to the environmentalist group Extinction Rebellion. It is not currently available on Bandcamp or anywhere else, for that matter.

    Earlier this year, Radiohead uploaded full concert recordings of several classic shows to their YouTube channel. Additionally, the band’s From the Basement concerts are streaming on Amazon Prime as part of its Coda Collection.

