Rage Against the Machine Returned Half Their Fee from the First-Ever Coachella Fest

The band helped out the then "punk-rock promoters" after the initial festival lost money

rage against the machine first coachella fee
Rage Against the Machine
October 6, 2021 | 11:05am ET

    Rage Against the Machine played the first-ever Coachella in 1999, but returned half their fee after the California festival lost money in its initial year.

    Guitarist Tom Morello made the revelation in a new interview, stating that the band was helping out the fest’s then-“punk-rock promoters” after the initial year left them in the red.

    The first Coachella was a hit with both bands and fans from a musical standpoint, representing a wide spectrum of acts from the mainstream and underground. However, the maiden fest lost $850,000 after a total attendance of 37,000 people over two days. Compare that to the 200,000-plus attendance of recent editions of Coachella, which now rakes in tens of millions of dollars each year.

    According to Morello, “Coachella was so unsuccessful, they asked for half the money back” — and the band complied.

    “Because they were friends,” Morello told the Tuna on Toast podcast (transcribed by Ultimate Classic Rock). “It was Goldenvoice! They had booked [Morello’s pre-RATM band] Lock Up shows. They had booked every back-alley show from day one. They were the punk-rock promoters. They were just like bros.”

    Tom Morello Announces New Album, Covers AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” with Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen: Stream

    The rest is history. Coachella took the next year off before returning in April 2001. By 2002, the promoters were in the green and turning a profit. It begs the question: If not for RATM’s returned fee, would the fest have been able to go on financially?

    RATM were set to play a headlining reunion set at Coachella 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic. After Coachella was nixed again in 2021, the band is now expected to headline the 2022 edition in April, although the lineup is yet to be officially announced. You can find tickets to the rest of RATM’s upcoming 2022 reunion tour dates here.

    Watch archival footage of Rage Against the Machine’s “half-priced” performance at the original 1999 Coachella below.

