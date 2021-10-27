Rammstein Premiere New Song ... to an Astronaut in Space: Watch

Rammstein have premiered a new song from their forthcoming album … to one astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

Drummer Christoph ​Schneider streamed the song from the comfort of his own studio, beaming it up to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet stationed on the ISS.

The exchange was filmed and posted on Instagram. “Space is calling!” wrote Schneider. ​“I had the honor to speak with ISS astronaut @thom_astro on behalf of @rammsteinofficial. He is the current commander of the @iss and living in space since half a year. It felt like a child’s dream coming true for me — talking to a person living in the sky, sharing a glimpse of his view, realizing again how small we all are compared to the depth of the universe…”

Schneider continued: “He was the first to listen to one of our new songs from the upcoming album. It premiered in the sky, which is an honor for us. Thank you @nasa @europeanspaceagency and Thomas for this unique experience.”

Having to postpone their North American and European tours in support of their untitled 2019 album due to the pandemic, Rammstein worked on new music, returning to the confines of French studio La Fabrique.

Meanwhile, frontman Till Lindemann has remained active in a solo capacity, releasing the unsettling single “Ich Hasse Kinder (I Hate Children)” and dodging the scrutiny of the Russian police. The singer will embark on his “I Hate Children” European tour in 2022. Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe also announced a new solo album under his Emigrate moniker.

As it now stands, Rammstein will embark on their highly anticipated North American stadium tour in August 2022, with tickets available here.

Watch Rammstein’s Christoph ​Schneider interact with astronaut Thomas Pesquet in the Instagram slides below.

