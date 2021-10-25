Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Red Fang Eulogized by Matt Pike, YOB, and More in Video for “Rabbits in Hives”: Stream

Members of High on Fire, YOB, and more preside over Red Fang's funeral in the humorous clip

red fang rabbits in hives video
Red Fang (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 25, 2021 | 12:57pm ET

    Red Fang are back with more comedy gold, this time staging their own funeral for the hilarious video for “Rabbit in Hives.”

    Just in time for Halloween, the four members of Red Fang find themselves deceased. At the open-casket memorial, a host of the band’s fellow heavy rock luminaries are in attendance to pay their respects: a shirtless Matt Pike of High on Fire, members of YOB, Lord Dying, and more.

    “I was surprised by the death of Red Fang,” eulogizes the band’s now jobless tour manager. “I guess a life of marginal fame and fortune takes a toll.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    One by one the guests take their turns at the podium, which devolves in a tongue-in-cheek roast of Red Fang. When it’s Pike’s turn, he unfolds a piece of paper to read a poem he “wrote”: “Carry on my wayward sons, they’ll be peace when you are done. Wear your weary heads to rest, don’t you cry no more.”

    Eventually Red Fang are buried, and their tour manager stands over the grave to pour out one last beer for the late stoner metal quartet. When he tosses the tallboy can of Boneyard Beer on the freshly dug grave, the remnants of the can seep into the soil, eventually reaching the coffins below.

    Red Fang 2 Red Fang Eulogized by Matt Pike, YOB, and More in Video for Rabbits in Hives: Stream
     Editor's Pick
    Red Fang Bring the Feel-Good Sludge on the Powerful Arrows: Review

    In a ghoulish twist, the members of Red Fang are awakened when the brew hits their lips. Turns out they just need a beer! Having been buried with their instruments, they then proceed to rock out to “Rabbits in Hives” from 2021’s Arrows.

    Advertisement

    “When I showed up at the funeral shoot I had no idea that all of these rock luminaries from the Pacific Northwest would be lavishing such heartfelt praise on the corpse of our band,” said guitarist/vocalist Bryan Giles of the Ansel Wallenfang-directed clip. “It was an honor to say the least. It’s nice to know that when our number is up we will be missed!”

    Watch the hilarious and highly entertaining video for “Rabbits in Hives” below.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

amine charmander new song video stream

Aminé Returns with New Single "Charmander": Stream

October 25, 2021

u.s. girls glenn gould good kinda high new single stream

U.S. Girls Collaborate with Classical Pianist Glenn Gould on "Good Kinda High": Stream

October 22, 2021

dj snake ozuna megan thee stallion lisa blackpink sg music video new single stream

DJ Snake Taps Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK's Lisa for "SG": Stream

October 22, 2021

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share "The River Is Rising": Stream

October 22, 2021

 

alex lahey new single spike the punch stream

Alex Lahey Shares Free-Spirited New Single "Spike the Punch": Stream

October 21, 2021

tomorrow x together yeonjun taehyun stay cover justin bieber the kid laroi live music video stream

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and Taehyun Cover Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI's "Stay": Stream

October 20, 2021

andrew bird lucius velvet underground venus in furs cover live video

Andrew Bird and Lucius Share Live Performance of The Velvet Underground's "Venus in Furs": Watch

October 20, 2021

nation of language the grey commute new song music video listen stream a way up

Nation of Language Unveil New Song "The Grey Commute": Stream

October 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Red Fang Eulogized by Matt Pike, YOB, and More in Video for "Rabbits in Hives": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale