Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Massive Tour with The Strokes, Beck & HAIM

They'll also share the road with St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 tour dates
Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Clara Balzary
October 7, 2021 | 10:12am ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers have detailed their upcoming 2022 summer tour, revealing dates for 32 stadium shows across the US, UK, and Europe. Even more exciting, they’ll be joined on the road by a rotating cast of all-star opening acts, including The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, and King Princess.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A fan pre-sale for the US dates is set for October 9th.

    Of course, for RHCP fans, the tour’s biggest highlight will be the return of guitarist John Frusciante. After more than a decade away, Frusicante rejoined Chili Peppers in late 2019. Though the pandemic derailed their plans to tour in 2020, the band’s classic lineup of Frusicante, singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, and drummer Chad Smith did use their time in quarantine to work on their first record together since 2010’s Stadium Arcadium. Details on the release of the album are still forthcoming.

    Last month, RHCP hyped the impending tour announcement by releasing a faux news report featuring all four members.

    Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/04 – Seville, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla $
    06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic $
    06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark $
    06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium $
    06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
    06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford $
    06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
    06/29 – Dublin, IE @. Marlay Park ~
    07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~
    07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium $
    07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~
    07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion $
    07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *
    07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
    07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +
    07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +
    08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^
    08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %
    08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^
    08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^
    08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^
    08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^
    08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
    08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
    08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
    09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^
    09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^
    09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
    09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #
    09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^
    09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

    $ = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat
    ~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat
    * = w/ special guests HAIM and Thundercat
    + = w/ special guests Beck and Thundercat
    ^ = w/ special guests The Strokes and Thundercat
    % = w/ special guests The Strokes and King Princess
    # = w/ special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

