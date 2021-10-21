Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds Team Up Against Gal Gadot in Trailer for Netflix’s Red Notice: Watch

Netflix has unveiled another trailer for its upcoming action comedy Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Watch it below.

The clip opens with a proposition from Johnson’s Special Agent John Hartley to Reynolds’ Nolan Booth, aka the “second most wanted art thief in the world”: Help him catch his competition and go back to being the most wanted art thief in the game. That competition turns out to be Gadot’s Sarah Black, aka the Bishop, who’s after a few artsy MacGuffins called “Cleopatra’s Eggs.”

Johnson’s character also has his own motivation for recruiting Booth, revealing in the trailer that Black framed him for a crime, resulting in the Red Notice — an Interpol-issued global warning of the highest level — at the film’s center.

From there, the quips come as fast as the gags (and the explosions). “Even if I did partner up with you, we’d still only have one brain,” jokes Booth before accidentally putting Hartley right in the path of a rocket launcher.

“The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company,” promises a synopsis released by Netflix.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is believed to be Netflix’s most expensive film ever, with a budget approaching $200 million. It also stars Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya, and will hit the streamer on November 12th.

Until then, you can catch Reynolds in the summer blockbusters Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Gadot was seen earlier this year in the Snyder cut of Justice League, and Johnson has been teasing a Christmas action mashup called Red One.

Amidst its ongoing internal strife and PR nightmare over Dave Chapelle’s new transphobic comedy special, other Netflix projects coming down the pipeline include the live-action adaptation of anime favorite Cowboy Bebop and Season 5 of puberty-ridden animated comedy Big Mouth.

