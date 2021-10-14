Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

In Photos: Artist of the Month Remi Wolf’s Sold-Out Show at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Including exclusive portraits and some behind-the-scenes soundcheck images

remi wolf music hall of williamsburg brooklyn photos review artist of the month ben kaye
Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 14, 2021 | 4:02pm ET

    After blowing up during the pandemic, Remi Wolf arrived in Brooklyn last week to deliver her sold-out headlining show at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Even though this is only her first official tour, it’s likely the last chance fans will get to see her in a venue this size; before the gig even started, her next New York concert at the much larger Webster Hall in February was already sold out.

    Consequence was on hand at the MHOW to catch up with the funky soul pop artist for our latest Artist of the Month spotlight. Of course, we stuck around to catch the show itself, and you can check out our fully photo gallery below — including exclusive behind-the-scenes shots and portraits.

    Also, read our review of Remi Wolf’s debut album, Juno, and snag tickets to all her upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

     

    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye
    Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Slipknot at Knotfest Roadshow

In Photos: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange Bring "Knotfest Roadshow" to New Jersey

October 13, 2021

Aftershock 2021 Photos

Aftershock Festival 2021 Rocked by Metallica, Misfits, Machine Gun Kelly, Mudvayne, Rancid, and More: Photos + Video

October 12, 2021

austin city limits 2021 weekend 2 photo gallery live megan thee stallion duran duran jon batiste

Austin City Limits 2021 Weekend 2 Photo Gallery: Duran Duran, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion and More

October 11, 2021

ACL 2021 Day 3 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Polo G and More

October 4, 2021

 

ACL 2021 Day 2 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Remi Wolf and More

October 3, 2021

ACL 2021 Day 1 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: Machine Gun Kelly, George Strait, Black Pumas and More

October 2, 2021

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Gallery

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Gallery: Circle Jerks, Devo, Descendents, and More

September 29, 2021

Governors Ball 2021 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Photo Gallery: See Exclusive Portraits of Future Islands, Bleachers, MUNA and More

September 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

In Photos: Artist of the Month Remi Wolf's Sold-Out Show at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Menu Shop Search Sale