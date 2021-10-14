In Photos: Artist of the Month Remi Wolf’s Sold-Out Show at Music Hall of Williamsburg

After blowing up during the pandemic, Remi Wolf arrived in Brooklyn last week to deliver her sold-out headlining show at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Even though this is only her first official tour, it’s likely the last chance fans will get to see her in a venue this size; before the gig even started, her next New York concert at the much larger Webster Hall in February was already sold out.

Consequence was on hand at the MHOW to catch up with the funky soul pop artist for our latest Artist of the Month spotlight. Of course, we stuck around to catch the show itself, and you can check out our fully photo gallery below — including exclusive behind-the-scenes shots and portraits.

Also, read our review of Remi Wolf’s debut album, Juno, and snag tickets to all her upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.

Remi Wolf, photo by Ben Kaye