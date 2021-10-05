Ringo Starr, 11-year-old YouTube sensation Nandi Bushell, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron are among 100-plus drummers who appear on a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together” for charity.

The “Drum Together” cover supports WhyHunger, a charity that works to end hunger in the United States and abroad. The star-studded list of performers also includes Max Weinberg (E Street Band), Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater), Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), Gene Hoglan (Testament), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge), Ray Luzier (Korn), Simon Kirke (Bad Company), and many more.

An unprecedented undertaking, the drum-centric cover successfully combines an astounding number of percussionists onto one 10-minute track. Sync’d video brings their performances to life, as each artist appears genuinely stoked to be playing for such a good cause.

Besides the obvious pun, “Come Together” really is the perfect song choice for a charity drum cover. Its message of unification is fitting for the charity, and the song’s slinky bass line and deliberate groove make it an undeniably universal anthem for bassists and drummers alike.

The “Drum Together” project was executive produced by Brian Resnick and Dom Famularo and arranged and co-produced by Randy Waldman. The clip was directed, edited, and produced by Dakota Lupo and audio engineered and co-produced by Russ Miller.

Watch the 100-plus drummer cover of “Come Together” below and pledge your support to the cause via WhyHunger.

