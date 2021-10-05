Menu
Ringo Starr, Chad Smith, Nandi Bushell Among 100-Plus Drummers on Charity Cover of Beatles’ “Come Together”: Stream

Matt Cameron, Max Weinberg, Mike Portnoy, Nicko McBrain, and more also contribute to the track in support of WhyHunger

drum together charity cover
Ringo Starr (photo by Philip Cosores), Nandi Bushell (via Facebook), Matt Cameron (photo by David Brendan Hall), Chad Smith (photo by Philip Cosores)
October 5, 2021 | 12:50pm ET

    Ringo Starr, 11-year-old YouTube sensation Nandi Bushell, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron are among 100-plus drummers who appear on a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together” for charity.

    The “Drum Together” cover supports WhyHunger, a charity that works to end hunger in the United States and abroad. The star-studded list of performers also includes Max Weinberg (E Street Band), Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater), Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), Gene Hoglan (Testament), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge), Ray Luzier (Korn), Simon Kirke (Bad Company), and many more.

    An unprecedented undertaking, the drum-centric cover successfully combines an astounding number of percussionists onto one 10-minute track. Sync’d video brings their performances to life, as each artist appears genuinely stoked to be playing for such a good cause.

    Related Video

    Besides the obvious pun, “Come Together” really is the perfect song choice for a charity drum cover. Its message of unification is fitting for the charity, and the song’s slinky bass line and deliberate groove make it an undeniably universal anthem for bassists and drummers alike.

    Foo Fighters Nandi
     Editor's Pick
    Nandi Bushell Joins Foo Fighters for Thunderous Performance of “Everlong”: Watch

    The “Drum Together” project was executive produced by Brian Resnick and Dom Famularo and arranged and co-produced by Randy Waldman. The clip was directed, edited, and produced by Dakota Lupo and audio engineered and co-produced by Russ Miller.

    Watch the 100-plus drummer cover of “Come Together” below and pledge your support to the cause via WhyHunger.

