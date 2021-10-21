Menu
Rise Against Announce New Live EP, Share “Talking to Ourselves”: Stream

The six-song Nowhere Sessions EP is out November 12th

rise against nowhere sessions ep
Rise Against (photo by Wyatt Troll)
October 21, 2021 | 11:10am ET

    Rise Against have announced the Nowhere Sessions live EP and shared the opening track “Talking to Ourselves.” The six-song EP arrives November 12th.

    The release serves as the live expansion to the band’s 2021 LP Nowhere Generation. As heard on the rousing rendition of “Talking to Ourselves,” Rise Against sought to capture the energy of their recent US tour in support of their latest album.

    “Our songs take on so many different patinas when we play them live or strip them down,” frontman Tim McIlrath said of the EP. “In some ways, every time we play it is different. It was fun to document one of those sessions and we’re excited to share it with the world.”

    On the band’s current radio single “Talking to Ourselves” — also chosen to kick off the EP — McIlrath added: “‘Talking to Ourselves’ is about watching yourself and the people around you fall into complacency. Despite your best efforts to get people’s attention, it feels like no one is listening. Sometimes we feel the urge to do something crazy, to disturb the peace, to jostle the world around us awake. Our actions might be seen as out of the ordinary, but they are acts of desperation when all else failed.”

    The EP also includes past Rise Against favorites (“Savior”) and covers of the Misfits’ “Hybrid Moments” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.”

    McIlrath and guitarist Zach Blair are set to perform three intimate UK album release shows in November in support of Nowhere Generation. Meanwhile, the full band is slated to conclude 2021 with a show at Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on December 10th as part of WKQX’s The Nights We Stole Christmas festival.

    You can pre-save the Nowhere Sessions EP via Loma Vista Recordings. Stream the live version of “Talking to Ourselves” and see the EP tracklist and artwork below, followed by Tim McIlrath’s recent video conversation with Descendents’ Bill Stevenson.

    Nowhere Sessions EP Artwork:
    RiseAgainst NowhereSessions Rise Against Announce New Live EP, Share Talking to Ourselves: Stream

    Nowhere Sessions EP Tracklist:
    01. Talking To Ourselves (Nowhere Sessions)
    02. Broken Dreams, Inc. (Nowhere Sessions)
    03. Fortunate Son (Nowhere Sessions)
    04. Nowhere Generation (Nowhere Sessions)
    05. Hybrid Moments (Nowhere Sessions)
    06. Savior (Nowhere Sessions)

