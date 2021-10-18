Rob Zombie Confirms Munsters Cast with New Photo in Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

Rob Zombie has confirmed the main cast of his upcoming Munsters movie, unveiling the actors in costume in front of the newly built 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

The rocker-director’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, is playing Lily Munster, while Jeff Daniel Phillips and Dan Roebuck are playing Herman Munster and The Count, respectively. The photo substantiates earlier rumors about the cast, which also is reported to feature Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia, and Elvira.

The actors posed in front of the Munsters’ mansion, otherwise known as 1313 Mockingbird Lane, which was recently built, along with an entire neighborhood of surrounding houses, on the set of the movie in Budapest, Hungary.

“Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS,” Zombie captioned the photo on his Instagram page. “Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

Zombie has called the Munsters movie “one I’ve been chasing for 20 years,” as he is a lifelong fan of the 1960s sitcom on which the film is based. All three of the main actors have appeared in his previous films, with his wife Sheri often taking a lead role.

Once completed, The Munsters will be released simultaneously in movie theaters and via the Paramount+ streaming service. No release date has been announced.

See the photos of the cast in the Instagram post below, followed by a picture from last week showing Rob Zombie posing in front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane himself.