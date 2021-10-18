Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rob Zombie Confirms Munsters Cast with New Photo in Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Dan Roebuck are playing the lead roles

Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie, photo by Travis Shinn
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 18, 2021 | 10:47am ET

    Rob Zombie has confirmed the main cast of his upcoming Munsters movie, unveiling the actors in costume in front of the newly built 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

    The rocker-director’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, is playing Lily Munster, while Jeff Daniel Phillips and Dan Roebuck are playing Herman Munster and The Count, respectively. The photo substantiates earlier rumors about the cast, which also is reported to feature Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia, and Elvira.

    The actors posed in front of the Munsters’ mansion, otherwise known as 1313 Mockingbird Lane, which was recently built, along with an entire neighborhood of surrounding houses, on the set of the movie in Budapest, Hungary.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS,” Zombie captioned the photo on his Instagram page. “Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

    Zombie has called the Munsters movie “one I’ve been chasing for 20 years,” as he is a lifelong fan of the 1960s sitcom on which the film is based. All three of the main actors have appeared in his previous films, with his wife Sheri often taking a lead role.

    Rob Zombie Munsters Neighborhood
     Editor's Pick
    Rob Zombie Unveils “Entire Neighborhood” Built for His Upcoming Munsters Movie: Photos

    Once completed, The Munsters will be released simultaneously in movie theaters and via the Paramount+ streaming service. No release date has been announced.

    Advertisement

    See the photos of the cast in the Instagram post below, followed by a picture from last week showing Rob Zombie posing in front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane himself.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Above Ground 3 beneft

Corey Taylor, Billy Idol, Perry Farrell and More to Perform Classic Sex Pistols and Lou Reed Albums for Charity

October 18, 2021

Andrea Meyer death

Metal Musician Andrea Meyer Among Five People Killed by Bow-and-Arrow Attack in Norway

October 18, 2021

Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello

Tom Morello Declares Zack de la Rocha the "Greatest Frontman of All Time"

October 18, 2021

king buffalo new album acheron

King Buffalo Announce New Album Acheron, Recorded in an Underground Cave

October 18, 2021

 

System of a Down live debuts

System of a Down Return to Stage, Perform Two Comeback Singles Live for First Time: Watch

October 17, 2021

Iron Maiden Principal

Iron Maiden-Loving School Principal Can Keep Job Despite Petition to Oust Her

October 17, 2021

Vince Neil falls off stage

Vince Neil Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Stage

October 16, 2021

kerry king post slayer project fucking good

Kerry King Says Post-Slayer Project Will Be "F**king Good"

October 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Zombie Confirms Munsters Cast with New Photo in Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

Menu Shop Search Sale