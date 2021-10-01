Menu
Rob Zombie Unveils “Entire Neighborhood” Built for His Upcoming Munsters Movie: Photos

"1313 is looking good! Lots of work left to do, but it is getting there."

Rob Zombie Munsters Neighborhood
Rob Zombie’s Munsters Neighborhood, via Instagram
October 1, 2021 | 3:20pm ET

    After sharing in-progress pictures of the new 1313 Mockingbird Lane a few weeks ago, Rob Zombie has now unveiled an entire neighborhood that’s been constructed for his upcoming Munsters movie.

    Zombie, who is writing and directing the movie based on the popular 1960s TV sitcom, has been keeping fans updated on the movie set’s progress via his Instagram page. On Thursday (September 30th), he shared photos of the now-completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane (also known as the Munsters’ mansion), as well as a number of surrounding suburban homes. They’ve all been erected by a crew in Budapest, Hungary, where the movie is being filmed.

    “What a difference 7 days can make!,” wrote Zombie. “1313 is looking good! Lots of work left to do, but it is getting there! Takes a lot of work to build an entire neighborhood. #robzombie #themunsters.”

    The newly built Munsters mansion is a faithful recreation of the one made famous on the sitcom. The nearby houses are surrounded by a winding road and sidewalks, giving the look of a real-life neighborhood.

    There has been no official announcement regarding the cast of the movie about the spooky family, but it has been reported to star Rob’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, as Lily Munster, and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster. Other unspecified roles are set to be played by Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Elvira (real name Cassandra Peterson).

    Rob Zombie Munsters Mansion
    Rob Zombie Is Faithfully Recreating the Munsters Mansion for Upcoming Movie: Photos

    The film is slated to premiere in theaters and on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service on the same day. No release date has been revealed as of yet.

    See a gallery of pictures of the Munsters’ neighborhood in Rob Zombie’s Instagram post below, followed by the original 1313 Mockingbird Lane in the classic TV show’s opening credits.

