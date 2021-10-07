Robert Glasper Unveils New Song “Shine” Featuring D Smoke: Stream

Producer and composer Robert Glasper has unveiled “Shine,” his new single featuring rapper D Smoke and his cousin Tiffany Gouché. It serves as a preview of Glasper’s upcoming album, Black Radio 3.

The track came together while Glasper was Artist in Residence at The Kennedy Center earlier this year. “I was so happy to collaborate with D Smoke on this song,” Glasper said in a statement. “He’s definitely one of the leading voices in today’s new generation of hip hop. He has his feet planted in the soil of real music and comes from a family of amazing musicians and artists. That being said, also shout out to Tiffany Gouché, his cousin who’s on the song as well. We want to see everybody shine.”

Glasper lays down a warm track that sounds like the feeling of sinking into a bubble bath. “I can feel the love in here,” Gouché sings on the hook. “My inner space got constellations/ Those inner conversations/ Help me to shine, shine.” D Smoke unspools a verse heavy on visualization: “Picture the world after the wilder…/ -Ness no longer exist, picture me with no filter/ Picture we see the rainbow as evidence that storm/ Was only meant to wash away the hurt, certainly not destroy.”

The track comes with a music video directed by TL Benton and filmed on stage at The Kennedy Center. Check it out below.

In 2020, Glasper joined the supergroup Dinner Party with Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder, and Terrace Martin. Together they put out their self-titled debut album as well self-titled debut album as well as the follow-up, Dessert. So far this year he’s been featured on Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ UNLOCKED 1.5 and Leon Bridges’ Gold-Digger Sound.

Glasper recently relaunched his residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, featuring 66 shows across 33 nights. The first week featured surprise appearances from Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. Get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

