Rock Hall of Fame: Paul McCartney to Induct Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift to Honor Carole King

Other presenters include Angela Bassett, Drew Barrymore, and Lionel Richie

Dave Grohl with Paul McCartney / Taylor Swift with Carol King
Dave Grohl with Paul McCartney (photo by Mark Davis) / Taylor Swift with Carol King (photo by Jeff Kravitz)
October 18, 2021 | 11:20am ET

    On October 30th, a new class of music legends will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year’s honorees include Foo Fighters, JAY-Z, The Go Go’s, Tina Turner, Carole King, and Todd Rundgren.

    As per tradition, a number of other music luminaries will be on hand to introduce the class. Most notably, Paul McCartney will present Foo Fighters, and Taylor Swift will introduce Carole King. Additionally, Swift will take the stage and perform King’s songs alongside Jennifer Hudson.

    McCartney is a longtime friend of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and the two previously collaborated together on the Grammy Award-winning 2012 single “Cut Me Some Slack,” which  featured surviving Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear. McCartney and Grohl have also shared the stage together on a number of occasions, including with Novoselic and Smear in 2012 and 2013. More recently, McCartney played drums on a track off Foo Fighters’ 2017 album Concrete and Gold.

    King previously presented Swift with the American Music Awards accolade for Artist of the Decade in 2019. At the time, Swift described King as one of her greatest influences, saying, “I remember when I fell in love with music, it was right around the time that I realized an artist could transcend so many different phases and changes in people’s lives. You taught me that was a possibility.”

    Other Rock Hall presenters include Angela Bassett, who will introduce Tina Turner, and Lionel Richie, who will introduce Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Additionally, Drew Barrymore, who was once interviewed by Belinda Carlisle as a child, will introduce The Go-Go’s.

    The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on October 30th. It will be simulcast live on SiriusXM, with a television broadcast on HBO and HBO Max airing at a later date.

    This year’s other honorees include LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads, who will each receive the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Musical Excellence Award. Additionally, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, and Charley Patton will each be honored with the Early Influence Award.

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet to announce who will introduce Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren (who doesn’t actually plan to be in attendance), Kraftwerk, Patton, Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Preston, or Rhoads.

Rock Hall of Fame: Paul McCartney to Induct Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift to Honor Carole King

