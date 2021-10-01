Menu
Queen’s Roger Taylor Reflects on New Solo Album Outsider, Mortality, and David Bowie

The legendary drummer dives into his new solo album and chats about a 2022 tour

Kyle Meredith With Queen’s Roger Taylor, image courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
October 1, 2021 | 12:14pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Queen’s Roger Taylor sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new solo album, Outsider, a reflective set that considers mortality, the pandemic, and the people running the world, all told through blasts of rock and roll, cinematic soundscapes, and even a little bit of bubblegum pop.

    The legendary drummer traces his knack for melody back to the chart dominating years of Queen, remembers the genius of David Bowie, and tells us why he decided to re-record the 1994 song “Foreign Sand.” Taylor also gives us a look into his solo tour, getting back with Adam Lambert and Brian May for a Queen tour in 2022, and his considerations for 50th anniversary celebrations.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed above, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our series.

