Queen’s Roger Taylor sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new solo album, Outsider, a reflective set that considers mortality, the pandemic, and the people running the world, all told through blasts of rock and roll, cinematic soundscapes, and even a little bit of bubblegum pop.

The legendary drummer traces his knack for melody back to the chart dominating years of Queen, remembers the genius of David Bowie, and tells us why he decided to re-record the 1994 song “Foreign Sand.” Taylor also gives us a look into his solo tour, getting back with Adam Lambert and Brian May for a Queen tour in 2022, and his considerations for 50th anniversary celebrations.

