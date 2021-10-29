Rolling Loud 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: 50 Cent, Dave East, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G and More

After a one-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Rolling Loud returned to New York City’s CitiField on Thursday, October 28th.

Day 1 was certainly eventful, as headliner 50 Cent brought out the controversial DaBaby, in stark contrast to Jack Harlow welcoming the beloved Lil Nas X to the stage mere sets earlier. (We’ve got all of the highlights in our Day 1 recap here.)

Consequence will be on the ground throughout the fest, which will wrap on Halloween Eve (October 30th).

Check out our visual recap of Day 1, which featured sets from 50 Cent, Polo G and many more, below.

Dave East, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico DreamDoll, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Dave East, photo by Dana Pacifico Young MA, photo by Dana Pacifico Gucci Mane, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Babyface Ray, photo by Dana Pacifico IDK, photo by Dana Pacifico J.I.D., photo by Dana Pacifico Lil Uzi Vert, photo by Dana Pacifico Lil Uzi Vert, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico 50 Cent, photo by Dana Pacifico Polo G, photo by Dana Pacifico Joey Bada$$, photo by Dana Pacifico Jack Harlow, photo by Dana Pacifico Moneybagg Yo, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Bobby Shmurda, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Rico Nasty, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico