Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: 50 Cent, Dave East, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G and More

Plus see photos of IDK, Young MA, Rico Nasty and more

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 1 Gallery
50 Cent/Lil Uzi Vert/Polo G at Rolling Loud 2021, photos by Dana Pacifico
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 29, 2021 | 12:01pm ET

    After a one-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Rolling Loud returned to New York City’s CitiField on Thursday, October 28th.

    Day 1 was certainly eventful, as headliner 50 Cent brought out the controversial DaBaby, in stark contrast to Jack Harlow welcoming the beloved Lil Nas X to the stage mere sets earlier. (We’ve got all of the highlights in our Day 1 recap here.)

    Consequence will be on the ground throughout the fest, which will wrap on Halloween Eve (October 30th).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out our visual recap of Day 1, which featured sets from 50 Cent, Polo G and many more, below.

    Dave East, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    DreamDoll, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Dave East, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Young MA, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Gucci Mane, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Babyface Ray, photo by Dana Pacifico
    IDK, photo by Dana Pacifico
    J.I.D., photo by Dana Pacifico
    Lil Uzi Vert, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Lil Uzi Vert, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    50 Cent, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Polo G, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Joey Bada$$, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Jack Harlow, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Moneybagg Yo, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Bobby Shmurda, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Rico Nasty, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

remi wolf music hall of williamsburg brooklyn photos review artist of the month ben kaye

In Photos: Artist of the Month Remi Wolf's Sold-Out Show at Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 14, 2021

Slipknot at Knotfest Roadshow

In Photos: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange Bring "Knotfest Roadshow" to New Jersey

October 13, 2021

Aftershock 2021 Photos

Aftershock Festival 2021 Rocked by Metallica, Misfits, Machine Gun Kelly, Mudvayne, Rancid, and More: Photos + Video

October 12, 2021

austin city limits 2021 weekend 2 photo gallery live megan thee stallion duran duran jon batiste

Austin City Limits 2021 Weekend 2 Photo Gallery: Duran Duran, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion and More

October 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: 50 Cent, Dave East, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G and More

Menu Shop Search Sale