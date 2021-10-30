Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Rick Ross, Rod Wave, French Montana, Kodak Black and More

Plus see photos of J.I., Ski Mask the Slump God, Asian Doll and more

rick ross rolling loud 2021
Rick Ross, photo by Dana Pacifico
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 30, 2021 | 5:15pm ET

    Day 2 of the 2021 edition of Rolling Loud New York brought mega-Spooky Season weather, as temperatures dipped and the evening culminated in some unfortunate rain on Friday, October 29th.

    That didn’t stop festivalgoers, however, from turning up to J. Cole, Rick Ross and many more. (We’ve got all of the highlights in our Day 2 recap here.)

    If you’re not on the ground during the Halloweekend fest, live vicariously through our visual recap of Day 2, which also featured sets from Wale, Bas, Kaash Paige and many more, below. Plus, catch up on Day 1 with our recap here, and photo gallery here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Kenny Mason, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Ski Mask the Slump God, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud New York 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud New York 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Rick Ross, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Ski Mask the Slump God, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Kodak Black, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Asian Doll, photo by Dana Pacifico
    J.I., photo by Dana Pacifico
    Rod Wave, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Kenny Mason, photo by Dana Pacifico
    French Montana, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud New York 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Kodak Black, photo by Dana Pacifico
    Atmosphere at Rolling Loud New York 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the strokes outside lands 2021

Outside Lands Day 1 Live Gallery: The Strokes, Remi Wolf, Sharon Van Etten, JPEGMAFIA and More

October 30, 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 1 Gallery

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: 50 Cent, Dave East, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G and More

October 29, 2021

remi wolf music hall of williamsburg brooklyn photos review artist of the month ben kaye

In Photos: Artist of the Month Remi Wolf's Sold-Out Show at Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 14, 2021

Slipknot at Knotfest Roadshow

In Photos: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange Bring "Knotfest Roadshow" to New Jersey

October 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Rick Ross, Rod Wave, French Montana, Kodak Black and More

Menu Shop Search Sale