Rolling Loud 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Rick Ross, Rod Wave, French Montana, Kodak Black and More

Day 2 of the 2021 edition of Rolling Loud New York brought mega-Spooky Season weather, as temperatures dipped and the evening culminated in some unfortunate rain on Friday, October 29th.

That didn’t stop festivalgoers, however, from turning up to J. Cole, Rick Ross and many more. (We’ve got all of the highlights in our Day 2 recap here.)

If you’re not on the ground during the Halloweekend fest, live vicariously through our visual recap of Day 2, which also featured sets from Wale, Bas, Kaash Paige and many more, below. Plus, catch up on Day 1 with our recap here, and photo gallery here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Kenny Mason, photo by Dana Pacifico Ski Mask the Slump God, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud New York 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud New York 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Rick Ross, photo by Dana Pacifico Ski Mask the Slump God, photo by Dana Pacifico Kodak Black, photo by Dana Pacifico Asian Doll, photo by Dana Pacifico J.I., photo by Dana Pacifico Rod Wave, photo by Dana Pacifico Kenny Mason, photo by Dana Pacifico French Montana, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud New York 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico Kodak Black, photo by Dana Pacifico Atmosphere at Rolling Loud New York 2021, photo by Dana Pacifico