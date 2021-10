Rolling Loud New York wrapped up with an eventful third day on Saturday (October 30th).

Apart from headliner Travis Scott, whose fans were not at all bothered by the light rain, Day 3 saw epic sets from Griselda, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg and tons more.

Consequence has been on the ground at Citi Field all weekend; you can catch up on our recaps and photo galleries of the first and second days via this link.

Check out our visual recap of Day 3 below.

Armani Caesar, photo by Dana Pacifico