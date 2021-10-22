For our Track by Track feature, artists open up about the stories behind each song on their latest album. Today, RÜFÜS DU SOL take us track by track through their latest album Surrender.

RÜFÜS DU SOL have returned with their fourth studio album, Surrender. Stream it in full below.

For the 12-track collection, the Australian electronic trio consisting of Tyrone Lyndqvist (guitar/vocals), Jon George (keys/synths), and James Hunt (drums) teamed with producer Jason Evigan, who is known for working with Maroon 5, Dua Lipa, and Jason Derulo. Several of the tracks were originally conceived during a six-week studio trip to Joshua Tree, during which RDS bonded by starting each day with group meditation and intention setting before working out together.

Created over the course of the past 1.5 years in lockdown, Surrender marks RÜFÜS DU SOL’s second studio effort mostly recorded in a DIY ground floor studio in Los Angeles. It sees RDS pushing the boundaries of their sound by combining influences ranging from Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails to Moderat and Jon Hopkins. They recruited an LA children’s choir to appear on “Make It Happen” and the title track, with the latter song also featuring Atlanta-based singer Curtis Harding.

“It’s nice to be able to draw on different subgenres of electronic music rather than staying in our comfort zone all the time,” the group tells Consequence. “We need to step out of that zone to allow us to grow as musicians and producers.”

Speaking about “Wildfire,” RDS explained how Nine Inch Nails inspired the track’s “sonic aesthetic”:

