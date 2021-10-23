Ryan Gosling Cast as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Barbie Film

If you’ve ever thought that Ryan Gosling exuded the same energy as a real-life Ken doll, you’re not alone: Warner Bros. has cast him to portray Mattel’s leading man opposite Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie film, according to Deadline.

With Robbie naturally starring as everyone’s favorite plastic blonde, Barbie is reportedly aiming to begin shooting at the start of 2022. Gosling initially passed on the role, but understandably, the studio seemed adamant on nabbing the La La Land heartthrob.

Details about Barbie’s plot have yet to surface, but considering Gerwig is helming the project, this won’t be your mother’s doll movie. The Lady Bird director co-wrote the script alongside Noah Baumbach, with Robbie also producing the film. Stay tuned here for more information as it comes.

You’ll be seeing more of Gosling soon, as he just wrapped filming Netflix’s The Gray Man. Meanwhile, Robbie is also set to star in Wes Anderson’s follow-up to The French Dispatch.