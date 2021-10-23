Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ryan Gosling Cast as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Barbie Film

Opposite Margot Robbie as Barbie

ryan gosling cast as ken in greta gerwig's forthcoming barbie film
Ryan Gosling, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 23, 2021 | 2:25pm ET

    If you’ve ever thought that Ryan Gosling exuded the same energy as a real-life Ken doll, you’re not alone: Warner Bros. has cast him to portray Mattel’s leading man opposite Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie film, according to Deadline.

    With Robbie naturally starring as everyone’s favorite plastic blonde, Barbie is reportedly aiming to begin shooting at the start of 2022. Gosling initially passed on the role, but understandably, the studio seemed adamant on nabbing the La La Land heartthrob.

    Details about Barbie’s plot have yet to surface, but considering Gerwig is helming the project, this won’t be your mother’s doll movie. The Lady Bird director co-wrote the script alongside Noah Baumbach, with Robbie also producing the film. Stay tuned here for more information as it comes.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    You’ll be seeing more of Gosling soon, as he just wrapped filming Netflix’s The Gray ManMeanwhile, Robbie is also set to star in Wes Anderson’s follow-up to The French Dispatch.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

camera crew walk out unsafe working conditions alec baldwin rust fatal shooting prop guncamera crew walk out unsafe working conditions alec baldwin rust fatal shooting prop gun

Hours Before Alec Baldwin Shooting, Crew Walked Off Set to Protest Safety Conditions

October 22, 2021

harry shum jr interview

Harry Shum Jr. on His New Psychological Thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion: "I Wanted to Be Involved as Much as Possible"

and October 22, 2021

Alec Baldwin shooting

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Prop Gun Accident That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

October 22, 2021

alec baldwin rust gun blank accident dead death shooting prop blank

Two Shot, One Dead After Prop Gun Accident on Set of Alec Baldwin Western Rust

October 21, 2021

 

Wes Anderson Movies Ranked

Every Wes Anderson Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

October 21, 2021

wes anderson music

Wes Anderson's 10 Best Needle Drops

October 21, 2021

corey feldman nft auction stand by me ear prosthetic

Corey Feldman Auctioning Off Prosthetic Ear from Stand by Me as "Hybrid NFT"

October 21, 2021

netflix red notice trailer dwayne johnson gal gadot ryan reynolds

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds Team Up Against Gal Gadot in Trailer for Netflix's Red Notice: Watch

October 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ryan Gosling Cast as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Upcoming Barbie Film

Menu Shop Search Sale