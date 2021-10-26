Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

SASAMI Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat”: Stream

Plus, she's scheduled 2022 headlining tour dates

sasami squeeze new album artwork the greatest skin a rat new songs stream tour dates
SASAMI, photo by Andrew Thomas Huang
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 26, 2021 | 12:46pm ET

    SASAMI has announced her new album, Squeeze, due out February 25th via Domino. As a preview, she has also shared a pair of lead singles: “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat.”

    Spanning 11 tracks, Squeeze is partially inspired by the Japanese yōkai folk spirit called Nure-onna (translation: wet woman), a vampiric deity that has the head of a woman and the body of a snake. The album’s eclectic sound varies between nu metal, country pop, folk rock, and classical music while drawing inspiration from artists ranging from System of a Down to Sheryl Crow and Fleetwood Mac to Bach and Mahler.

    Intended to help listeners process their “anger, frustration, desperation, and more violent, aggressive emotions,” Squeeze was constructed as an opera or orchestral work containing different “movements” that make up each part of an emotional journey. SASAMI hopes marginalized folks, including femmes, BIPOC, and queer people, can find catharsis from the oppression and violence that they experience while listening to the LP.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The power ballad “The Greatest” and nu metal-influenced “Skin a Rat” illustrate the album’s wide range. The former song is about how “often the greatest, heaviest feelings we have for someone are in the absence of the realization or reciprocation of that love,” while SASAMI describes the latter as “a soundtrack to cathartic release of anger and frustration with oppressive systems and humans.”

    Stream SASAMI’s “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat” below, followed by the Japanese horror film-inspired cover art in which SASAMI assumes the form of Nure-onna. Pre-orders for Squeeze are ongoing.

    In between SASAMI’s supporting dates for Japanese Breakfast this fall and Mitski next spring, she will embark on a headlining tour of her own. It kicks off on March 4th at The Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont, and will make stops in cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, and San Francisco. The trek wraps up on April 12th at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

    Advertisement

    See the full schedule below the jump, and pick up tickets starting at 10:00 am local time on Friday, October 29th at Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Squeeze Artwork:

    sasami squeeze new album artwork the greatest skin a rat tour dates

    Squeeze Tracklist:
    01. Skin a Rat
    02. The Greatest
    03. Say It
    04. Call Me Home
    05. Need It to Work
    06. Tried to Understand
    07. Make It Right
    08. Sorry Entertainer
    09. Squeeze (feat. No Home)
    10. Feminine Water Turmoil
    11. Not a Love Song

    SASAMI 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory ^
    10/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
    10/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation)
    11/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^
    11/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) ^
    11/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium ^
    11/07 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^
    11/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^
    11/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^
    11/12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn ^
    11/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^
    11/15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^
    11/16 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^
    03/04 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
    03/05 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony
    03/06 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar
    03/08 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
    03/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
    03/11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover
    03/21 – Nashville, TN @ The End
    03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage
    03/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    03/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    03/27 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
    03/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
    03/31 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
    04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
    04/03 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
    04/05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
    04/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
    04/08 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder
    04/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    04/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    04/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory *
    04/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *
    04/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *
    04/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *
    04/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *
    04/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse *
    04/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *
    04/30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *
    05/02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *
    05/03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *
    05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
    05/06 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *
    05/07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *
    05/09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol *
    05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *
    05/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan
    05/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene *
    05/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik *
    05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria *
    05/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK *
    05/18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *
    05/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom *

    Advertisement

    ^ = w/ Japanese Breakfast
    * = w/ Mitski

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

circle jerks halloween shows postponed covid

Circle Jerks Postpone Halloween Shows Due to COVID-19 within Band's Touring Party

October 26, 2021

Adele

Adele Announces First Live Concerts in Five Years

October 26, 2021

Car Seat Headrest 2022 tour dates tickets live concert ticketmaster bartees strange show Carseat Head rest, photo by Carlos Cruz

Car Seat Headrest Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 26, 2021

Brandi Carlile 2022 tour dates

Brandi Carlile Announces 2022 Tour Dates

October 25, 2021

 

Metallica Billy Joel Vegas weekend

Metallica and Billy Joel Announce Two-Night Concert Event in Las Vegas

October 25, 2021

Bon Iver 2022 tour dates

Bon Iver Announces 2022 Tour Dates

October 25, 2021

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share "The River Is Rising": Stream

October 22, 2021

Essential Hard Rock Metal Tours 21-22

17 Essential Hard Rock & Metal Tours to Catch This Fall and Winter

October 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

SASAMI Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares "The Greatest" and "Skin a Rat": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale