Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Seether Singer Congratulates Crowd for Booing Machine Gun Kelly: “They Were Doing God’s Work”

Shaun Morgan to MGK: "You got rapped out of rapping because you got so owned by Eminem"

seether shaun morgan machine gun kelly slipknot
Seether’s Shaun Morgan (courtesy of Fantasy Records), Machine Gun Kelly (photo by Amy Price)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 4, 2021 | 12:58pm ET

    Seether frontman Shaun Morgan is the latest to jump on the Machine Gun Kelly dogpile following the latter’s feud with Slipknot singer Corey Taylor.

    MGK was jeered during his set at the predominantly hard rock and metal Louder Than Life festival after publicly dissing Slipknot earlier in the month at Riot Fest. MGK even threw a punch at a fan who jumped the barricade, the culmination of a tumultuous evening for the rapper-turned-punker.

    When Seether took the stage the next day for their Louder Than Life set, Morgan took a moment to congratulate the audience for booing MGK.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I congratulated the crowd for booing that prick off the stage,” the Seether singer later explained to Loudwire Nights, before referring to a separate feud that MGK had with Eminem a few years back. “Here’s my thing — you were a rapper, you got rapped out of rapping because you got so owned by Eminem.”

    Morgan continued: “I didn’t feel like you belong on a stage like that after one or two singles just because you’ve got a name and a fancy girlfriend and now you’re a big headliner at a rock festival. And especially not when you take on one of metal’s greatest singers and you think that you’re gonna get away with it. I was very impressed by [the crowd] and I had to thank them, and I had to let them know that they were doing God’s work.”

    Machine Gun Kelly Slipknot Feud
     Editor's Pick
    A Complete Timeline of Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot’s Feud

    Funny enough, it was Taylor who sparked the feud when he said he hates “all new rock” and made indirect derogatory remarks about Machine Gun Kelly’s genre change in a February interview. “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is,” said the Slipknot singer.

    Advertisement

    MGK delayed his response until both acts were sharing the bill at Riot Fest in Chicago. While Slipknot performed on the other side of the festival grounds, MGK stopped his set to take an ageist shot at Taylor and company. “You all want to know what I’m happy that I’m not doing?” MGK asked the audience. “Being 50 years old wearing a f**king weird mask on the f**king stage. F**king sh*t.”

    It’s become a full-blown feud since then, with many metal musicians standing by Slipknot and Taylor. For example, Trivium’s Matt Heafy recently called MGK a 31-year-old cosplaying as a 16-year-old pop-punk kid.

    See Seether’s Shaun Morgan congratulate the Louder Than Life crowd below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Circle Jerks tour

Circle Jerks Announce New North American Tour Leg with 7Seconds and Negative Approach

October 4, 2021

sabaton new album the war to end all wars

Sabaton Announce New Album The War to End All Wars, Unveil Artwork and Tracklist

October 4, 2021

Nirvana Nevermind baby Dave Grohl reaction

Dave Grohl Reacts to Nirvana Nevermind Baby Lawsuit: "I Have Many Ideas of How We Should Alter That Cover"

October 4, 2021

Toyah Robert Fripp Velvet Undergroung

Toyah Sings Velvet Underground's "Venus in Furs" as Robert Fripp Gazes in Amazement: Watch

October 3, 2021

 

Wolfgang Van Halen performs with Guns N' Roses

Wolfgang Van Halen Joins Guns N' Roses Onstage for "Paradise City": Watch

October 3, 2021

Jon Olvia mugshot

Savatage Frontman Jon Oliva Arrested for Cocaine Possession and DUI

October 2, 2021

David Lee Roth retiring

David Lee Roth Is Retiring After New Year's Las Vegas Residency: "These Are My Last Five Shows"

October 1, 2021

Testament Exodus Death Angel 2021 tour

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Postpone "Bay Strikes Back Tour" until 2022

October 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Seether Singer Congratulates Crowd for Booing Machine Gun Kelly: "They Were Doing God's Work"

Menu Shop Search Sale