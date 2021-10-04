Seether Singer Congratulates Crowd for Booing Machine Gun Kelly: “They Were Doing God’s Work”

Seether frontman Shaun Morgan is the latest to jump on the Machine Gun Kelly dogpile following the latter’s feud with Slipknot singer Corey Taylor.

MGK was jeered during his set at the predominantly hard rock and metal Louder Than Life festival after publicly dissing Slipknot earlier in the month at Riot Fest. MGK even threw a punch at a fan who jumped the barricade, the culmination of a tumultuous evening for the rapper-turned-punker.

When Seether took the stage the next day for their Louder Than Life set, Morgan took a moment to congratulate the audience for booing MGK.

“I congratulated the crowd for booing that prick off the stage,” the Seether singer later explained to Loudwire Nights, before referring to a separate feud that MGK had with Eminem a few years back. “Here’s my thing — you were a rapper, you got rapped out of rapping because you got so owned by Eminem.”

Morgan continued: “I didn’t feel like you belong on a stage like that after one or two singles just because you’ve got a name and a fancy girlfriend and now you’re a big headliner at a rock festival. And especially not when you take on one of metal’s greatest singers and you think that you’re gonna get away with it. I was very impressed by [the crowd] and I had to thank them, and I had to let them know that they were doing God’s work.”

Funny enough, it was Taylor who sparked the feud when he said he hates “all new rock” and made indirect derogatory remarks about Machine Gun Kelly’s genre change in a February interview. “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is,” said the Slipknot singer.

MGK delayed his response until both acts were sharing the bill at Riot Fest in Chicago. While Slipknot performed on the other side of the festival grounds, MGK stopped his set to take an ageist shot at Taylor and company. “You all want to know what I’m happy that I’m not doing?” MGK asked the audience. “Being 50 years old wearing a f**king weird mask on the f**king stage. F**king sh*t.”

It’s become a full-blown feud since then, with many metal musicians standing by Slipknot and Taylor. For example, Trivium’s Matt Heafy recently called MGK a 31-year-old cosplaying as a 16-year-old pop-punk kid.

See Seether’s Shaun Morgan congratulate the Louder Than Life crowd below.

