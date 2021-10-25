COVID-Stricken Serj Tankian “Happy” He Was Vaccinated, But Not “Taking Sides on the Issue”

System of a Down singer Serj Tankian, who’s been battling COVID-19, has said he is “happy” he was vaccinated but is not “taking sides on the issue.”

We recently reported on Tankian testing positive for COVID and System of a Down postponing their two Los Angeles concerts, which had already been postponed twice due to the pandemic. The singer now says he is hoping to be symptom-free soon and credits the vaccine with minimizing his illness.

However, Tankian explained that he wasn’t taking a specific stance regarding vaccines, saying it’s not a “one size fits all” decision. His summarized Facebook post read:

“I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from friends and strangers alike. I am doing well and hoping to be clear of all symptoms soon. I believe that being vaccinated helped minimize my symptoms and suffering. We have many in our community who are resistant to the vaccine. I do understand and am not someone who takes sides on this issue. I think every medical situation requires proper understanding of the patient’s gender, age, medical history and preconditions. Vaccines should be not different and their side effects taken into serious consideration . The health industry cannot operate as a one size fits all on anything anymore. It’s medically irresponsible. That said I’m happy I along with my elder parents are vaccinated. Thank you again for all the love.”

COVID vaccines have been a source of intense political friction, with Tankian referring to the disagreements regarding vaccines within the heavy music community.

Many concert venues, promoters, and local governments instituted vaccine requirements for entertainment venues, festivals, and sporting events. Rockers such as Sebastian Bach, Corey Taylor, and Dee Snider have spoken out strongly in support of the vaccination.

On the other hand, James Hetfield of Metallica said he was “a little skeptical” of getting the shot. Meanwhile, punk act Madball went as far as to say they might never play New York City again as long as vaccination requirements are in place at venues.

Read Tankian’s full Facebook post below.