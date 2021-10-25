Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

COVID-Stricken Serj Tankian “Happy” He Was Vaccinated, But Not “Taking Sides on the Issue”

"The health industry cannot operate as a one size fits all on anything anymore"

serj tankian on covid 19 vaccines
Serj Tankian (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 25, 2021 | 12:50pm ET

    System of a Down singer Serj Tankian, who’s been battling COVID-19, has said he is “happy” he was vaccinated but is not “taking sides on the issue.”

    We recently reported on Tankian testing positive for COVID and System of a Down postponing their two Los Angeles concerts, which had already been postponed twice due to the pandemic. The singer now says he is hoping to be symptom-free soon and credits the vaccine with minimizing his illness.

    However, Tankian explained that he wasn’t taking a specific stance regarding vaccines, saying it’s not a “one size fits all” decision. His summarized Facebook post read:

    “I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from friends and strangers alike. I am doing well and hoping to be clear of all symptoms soon. I believe that being vaccinated helped minimize my symptoms and suffering. We have many in our community who are resistant to the vaccine. I do understand and am not someone who takes sides on this issue. I think every medical situation requires proper understanding of the patient’s gender, age, medical history and preconditions. Vaccines should be not different and their side effects taken into serious consideration . The health industry cannot operate as a one size fits all on anything anymore. It’s medically irresponsible. That said I’m happy I along with my elder parents are vaccinated. Thank you again for all the love.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    COVID vaccines have been a source of intense political friction, with Tankian referring to the disagreements regarding vaccines within the heavy music community.

    serj tankian tests positive covid-19 system of a down postpones concerts
     Editor's Pick
    Serj Tankian Tests Positive for COVID-19, System of a Down Postpone Concerts

    Many concert venues, promoters, and local governments instituted vaccine requirements for entertainment venues, festivals, and sporting events. Rockers such as Sebastian Bach, Corey Taylor, and Dee Snider have spoken out strongly in support of the vaccination.

    On the other hand, James Hetfield of Metallica said he was “a little skeptical” of getting the shot. Meanwhile, punk act Madball went as far as to say they might never play New York City again as long as vaccination requirements are in place at venues.

    Advertisement

    Read Tankian’s full Facebook post below.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

limp bizkit new album halloween release date

Fred Durst Teases Artwork and Halloween Release Date for New Limp Bizkit Album

October 25, 2021

red fang rabbits in hives video

Red Fang Eulogized by Matt Pike, YOB, and More in Video for "Rabbits in Hives": Stream

October 25, 2021

Metallica Billy Joel Vegas weekend

Metallica and Billy Joel Announce Two-Night Concert Event in Las Vegas

October 25, 2021

slash new guns n roses album

Guns N' Roses Haven't Written Any New Songs Since Slash and Duff McKagan Rejoined the Band

October 25, 2021

 

knotfest los angeles livestream

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles Livestream

October 22, 2021

Dream Theater

Dream Theater's Prog Vision Remains Laser Focused on A View From the Top of the World: Review

October 22, 2021

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share "The River Is Rising": Stream

October 22, 2021

Tenacious D video interview

Tenacious D on Bob Odenkirk & David Cross, Marv Albert, and a Potential Pick of Destiny Sequel

October 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

COVID-Stricken Serj Tankian "Happy" He Was Vaccinated, But Not "Taking Sides on the Issue"

Menu Shop Search Sale