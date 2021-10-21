Menu
Serj Tankian Tests Positive for COVID-19, System of a Down Postpone Concerts

The band was set to perform with Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles on October 22nd and 23rd

System of a Down, photo by Amy Harris
October 21, 2021 | 6:41pm ET

    System of a Down have been forced to postpone their October 22nd and 23rd concerts in Los Angeles after frontman Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID-19. The band was set to perform alongside Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles.

    In a social media statement, SOAD wrote that, “Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for COVID. We’re sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news.” Check out the band’s full remarks below.

    The two shows have been rescheduled for February 4th and 5th, and Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles will join them for the makeup dates. The delay will be especially bitter for Korn fans, who have seen three members of the group come down with the novel coronavirus.

    Tickets for the postponed October concerts will be honored, and refunds will be offered via email. Those hoping to purchase new tickets for System of a Down can book their seats through Ticketmaster.

    The news is especially disappointing since System of a Down had just returned to the stage. Last week, the veteran rockers played their first show since the start of the pandemic, which included the live debuts of their 2020 singles “Genocidal Humanoidz” and “Protect the Land,” as well as 11 tracks off their classic 2001 album Toxicity, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

