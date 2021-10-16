Menu
DC FanDome Unfurls First Look at Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu in Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Watch

Zachary Levi is back in the epic sequel

Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Warner Bros.)
October 16, 2021 | 4:24pm ET

    All together now: “Shazam!” DC unveiled a first look at the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods during Saturday’s virtual FanDome event.

    Though very little finished film was show during the preview, we do get a new sense of the movie’s scale. For one, there are two villains this time around: Helen Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso. They’ll put the Shazam family to the test as they battle mythological creatures like minotaurs and dragons from Athens to the Realm of the Gods. Check out the footage below.

    The title for the upcoming sequel starring Zachary Levi was first revealed at last year’s DC FanDome. Alongside Levi, Mirren, and Liu, the movie will see the return of Asher Angel as 14-year-old Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, and Adam Brody as Freddy’s superhero version. Also back as members of the Shazam superhero family are Meagan Good (Darla), Ross Butler (Eugene), and D.J. Cotrona (Pedro); Grace Fulton will pull double duty by taking over the super-powered version of her character, Mary, from Michelle Borth.

    Dijmon Hounsou is back as the ancient wizard, while Rachel Zegler also joins the cast. David F. Sandberg is back to direct the picture from a script by the original’s screenwriter, Henry Gayden.

    Take an early look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and stay tuned for an official trailer sometime in the (hopefully near) future ahead of the film’s June 2nd, 2023 release.

