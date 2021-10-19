Shovels & Rope Announce New Album Manticore, Share “Domino”: Stream

Shovels & Rope, the folk-rock duo from Charleston, South Carolina, are back. They just announced a new album called Manticore that’s coming out February 18th via Dualtone Music. To celebrate the news, they’re sharing the lead single “Domino,” which you can stream below, as well as news of a US and European tour.

Manticore is Shovels & Rope’s seventh album of their career, following this year’s covers collection Busted Jukebox Vol. 3 and 2019’s original full-length By Blood. The new LP spans 10 tracks in total, including “Domino.” Bandmates Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst originally wrote Manticore as an acoustic album, but the pandemic offered them the time to reimagine their initial arrangements and flesh out the music a bit more.

In a press release, Manticore is described as being “a more intimate album” that speaks to the deeply personal aspects of the human experience. “As fans have come to expect from Shovels & Rope, they hold nothing back. Their character-driven narratives often reflect their own feelings about life, love and our ever-changing society,” it reads.

“Domino” is our first preview of Manticore and its uptempo indie rock sound suggests a bit of a pivot for the band. Tied to a music video by Grant Claire, in which various bizarre collages come to life, “Domino” is all about the late actor James Dean looking down from heaven and questioning American culture’s tight grip on him and his career. It’s captured by way of chipper handclaps, strong vocal harmonies, and a free spirit of a melody that sees the duo veer towards pop rock instead of alt-country.

Pre-orders for Manticore are currently ongoing, including a limited-edition yellow vinyl with red splatters, regular black vinyl, CDs, digital downloads, and a signed test pressing of the album. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist for it below.

To celebrate the release of their album, Shovels & Rope will embark on an extensive US and European tour in 2022 that will last several months. However, American fans itching to see them sooner can catch the band on their brief acoustic tour this November. Check out Shovel & Rope’s complete list of concerts after the jump and buy tickets to see them live through Ticketmaster.

Manticore Artwork:

Manticore Tracklist:

01. Domino

02. The Show

03. Collateral Damage

04. Bleed Me

05. Happy Birthday Who

06. Crown Victoria

07. Anchor

08. No Man’s Land

09. Divide & Conquer

10 The Human Race

Shovels & Rope 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/02 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

11/03 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

11/05 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

11/06 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

11/07 — Ithaca, NY @ The Hangar

11/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

11/10 — Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House

11/12 — Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

11/13 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE

11/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theater

11/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

11/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

11/20 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

03/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

03/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/26 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/31 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/02 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

04/03 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

04/05 — Albany, NY @ The Egg

04/06 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/08 — South Orange, NJ @ South Orange Performing Arts Center

04/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/13 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

04/15 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

04/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

06/10 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Americana

06/11 — Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Americana

06/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Americana

06/14 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

06/15 — Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

06/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/17 — Royal Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Black Deer Festival

06/19 — Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

06/20 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

06/21 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

06/22 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall