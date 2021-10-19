Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album Manticore, Share “Domino”: Stream

Plus, the folk duo have also announced US and European tour dates

Shovels Rope Manticore new album music video Domino single song 2021 stream Shovels & Rope, photo by Leslie Ryan McKellar
Shovels & Rope, photo by Leslie Ryan McKellar
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 19, 2021 | 3:26pm ET

    Shovels & Rope, the folk-rock duo from Charleston, South Carolina, are back. They just announced a new album called Manticore that’s coming out February 18th via Dualtone Music. To celebrate the news, they’re sharing the lead single “Domino,” which you can stream below, as well as news of a US and European tour.

    Manticore is Shovels & Rope’s seventh album of their career, following this year’s covers collection Busted Jukebox Vol. 3 and 2019’s original full-length By Blood. The new LP spans 10 tracks in total, including “Domino.” Bandmates Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst originally wrote Manticore as an acoustic album, but the pandemic offered them the time to reimagine their initial arrangements and flesh out the music a bit more.

    In a press release, Manticore is described as being “a more intimate album” that speaks to the deeply personal aspects of the human experience. “As fans have come to expect from Shovels & Rope, they hold nothing back. Their character-driven narratives often reflect their own feelings about life, love and our ever-changing society,” it reads.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Domino” is our first preview of Manticore and its uptempo indie rock sound suggests a bit of a pivot for the band. Tied to a music video by Grant Claire, in which various bizarre collages come to life, “Domino” is all about the late actor James Dean looking down from heaven and questioning American culture’s tight grip on him and his career. It’s captured by way of chipper handclaps, strong vocal harmonies, and a free spirit of a melody that sees the duo veer towards pop rock instead of alt-country.

    Remi Wolf Interview
     Editor's Pick
    Artist of the Month Remi Wolf on Debut Album Juno: “I Have This Annoying Need To Excel”

    Pre-orders for Manticore are currently ongoing, including a limited-edition yellow vinyl with red splatters, regular black vinyl, CDs, digital downloads, and a signed test pressing of the album. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist for it below.

    To celebrate the release of their album, Shovels & Rope will embark on an extensive US and European tour in 2022 that will last several months. However, American fans itching to see them sooner can catch the band on their brief acoustic tour this November. Check out Shovel & Rope’s complete list of concerts after the jump and buy tickets to see them live through Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Manticore Artwork:

    Manticore by Shovels & Rope album artwork cover art collage picture front

    Manticore Tracklist:
    01. Domino
    02. The Show
    03. Collateral Damage
    04. Bleed Me
    05. Happy Birthday Who
    06. Crown Victoria
    07. Anchor
    08. No Man’s Land
    09. Divide & Conquer
    10 The Human Race

    Advertisement

    Shovels & Rope 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    11/02 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
    11/03 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
    11/05 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
    11/06 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
    11/07 — Ithaca, NY @ The Hangar
    11/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club
    11/10 — Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House
    11/12 — Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House
    11/13 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE
    11/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theater
    11/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    11/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
    11/20 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    03/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre
    03/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    03/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    03/26 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    03/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    03/31 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    04/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    04/02 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
    04/03 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
    04/05 — Albany, NY @ The Egg
    04/06 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    04/08 — South Orange, NJ @ South Orange Performing Arts Center
    04/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/13 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
    04/15 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
    04/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
    06/10 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Americana
    06/11 — Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Americana
    06/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Americana
    06/14 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
    06/15 — Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
    06/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    06/17 — Royal Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Black Deer Festival
    06/19 — Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
    06/20 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
    06/21 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    06/22 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

jeff tweedy live is king neil young cover stream

Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album, Covers Neil Young's "The Old Country Waltz": Stream

October 19, 2021

Peter Hook Joy Division tour dates 2022 north america a celebration live concert shows tickets concerts show ticket Peter Hook & the Light, photo by Stefan Bollmann

Peter Hook & The Light Announce "Joy Division: A Celebration" 2022 North American Tour

October 19, 2021

eric nam 2022 world tour dates

Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

October 18, 2021

the weeknd after hours tour postponed summer 2022

The Weeknd Postpones After Hours Tour to Summer 2022

October 18, 2021

 

gang of four 2022 north american tour dates

Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 18, 2021

sza 2021 good days fall tour tickets live

SZA Announces "Good Days Fall 2021" Tour

October 14, 2021

Coldplay 2022 tour dates

Coldplay Announce 2022 Stadium Tour

October 14, 2021

cannibal corpse 2022 us tour

Cannibal Corpse Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

October 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album Manticore, Share "Domino": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale