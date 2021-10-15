Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Simon Gallup Says He’s Back with The Cure

Gallup had announced his departure from the band back in August

The Cure Simon Gallup
Simon Gallup of The Cure, photo by Julia Reinhart/Redferns
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 15, 2021 | 9:55am ET

    Simon Gallup has apparently had a change of heart and remains a member of The Cure.

    The Cure’s bassist and second long-serving member had announced his departure from the band back in August. In a Facebook posting at the time, he wrote, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all …” Responding to a comment on the post, Gallup added, “Im ok Vicky ..just got fed up of betrayal.”

    Now, as NME points out, Gallup has confirmed his departure was short-lived. Responding to a fan who asked, “Is Simon still a member of The Cure?”, Gallup responded by writing, “Yes I am.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Consequence has reached out to representatives of The Cure for comment.

    Gallup first joined The Cure in 1979 after working with frontman Robert Smith on his side-project Cult Hero. Gallup temporarily left The Cure in 1982, only to rejoin two years later, and he remained a consistent part of the band’s lineup ever since.

    Smith previously described Gallup as his “best friend,” and said that if Gallup ever left the band “it wouldn’t be called The Cure.”

    “For me, the heart of the live band has always been Simon, and he’s always been my best friend,” Smith said in a 2019 interview with NME. “It’s weird that over the years and the decades he’s often been overlooked. He doesn’t do interviews, he isn’t really out there and he doesn’t play the role of a foil to me in public, and yet he’s absolutely vital to what we do.”

    Advertisement

    “We’ve had some difficult periods over the years but we’ve managed to maintain a very strong friendship that grew out of that shared experience from when we were teens,” Smith added. “When you have friends like that, particularly for that long, it would take something really extraordinary for that friendship to break.”

    The Cure are expected to soon release a new album, which Smith has described as “so dark” and “incredibly intense.” The band’s last album, 4:13 Dream, was released in 2008.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

mac miller young thug day before rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Young Thug Remembers the "Day Before" with Mac Miller

October 15, 2021

nathaniel rateliff and the night sweats shares new song what if i stream

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share New Single "What If I": Stream

October 15, 2021

kerry king post slayer project fucking good

Kerry King Says Post-Slayer Project Will Be "F**king Good"

October 15, 2021

kyle meredith with tom morello the atlas underground fire solo album rage against the machine highway to hell

Tom Morello on Solo LP The Atlas Underground Fire: "This Is a Record About Survival"

October 15, 2021

 

music of the spheres review

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Is Completely Oblivious to Its Own Plight

October 15, 2021

code orange drummer max portnoy

Mike Portnoy’s Son Is Now Drumming for Code Orange

October 15, 2021

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Album Sticky: Stream

October 15, 2021

The Beatles 1967

The Beatles Officially Join TikTok

October 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Simon Gallup Says He's Back with The Cure

Menu Shop Search Sale