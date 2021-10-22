Menu
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share “The River Is Rising”: Stream

The band kicks off a 2022 North American tour in February

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators (photo by Austin Nelson)
October 22, 2021 | 10:32am ET

    Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have announced a new album, 4, and shared video for the lead single “The River Is Rising” ahead of the February 11th release date. The band has also unveiled dates for an early 2022 tour.

    The song marks the first new music in three years from Slash and his band, and it doesn’t disappoint. There’s a definite metallic stomp to the track, which opens with a tremolo riff that would be at home in a black metal song.

    From there, quintet lock into a four-on-the-floor groove as Kennedy alternates between epic singing and cleaner melodies during the chorus. Overall, there’s plenty to satiate both hard rock and metal fans. A crisply shot performance video provides an up-close look at the band’s stage show.

    “There’s two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before,” remarked Slash in a press release. “‘The River Is Rising’ was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked.”

    Added Kennedy on the decision to make the song the LP opener: “The lyric ultimately explores how humans can be brainwashed or indoctrinated by some sort of dangerous idea. Once we shot the demo back and forth a few times, I personally felt confident that we had the album opener. To me, it’s an important track.”

    4 is being released via guitar-maker Gibson’s brand-new record label, in partnership with BMG. It was recorded in Nashville at RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb, who’s known for his work with country rock acts such as Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. Under Cobb’s supervision, Slash and the Conspirators laid down their tracks live in the studio, including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the band.

    That should have the group even more prepared for a 28-show 2022 North American tour in support of the new record. The trek kicks off February 8th in Portland, Oregon, and runs through March 26th in Orlando, Florida. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time next Friday (October 29th) and will be available via Ticketmaster.

    gibson record label slash myles kennedy
     Editor's Pick
    Gibson Launches Record Label, Signs Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy as Its First Artist

    Digital and pre-orders for 4 are available here. In addition, Slash and company are offering some serious deluxe-edition packages, including CD and vinyl box sets (featuring a mini Les Paul, rehearsal cassette, 36-page photobook, and more). Gibson will also release a Slash Les Paul Standard 4 Album Edition guitar package (out February 11th), limited to 250.

    Stream the video for “The River Is Rising” and check out the album art, tracklist, tour dates, and deluxe bundles below.

    4 Artwork:

    Slash IV Album Art Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share The River Is Rising: Stream

    4 Tracklist:
    01. The River Is Rising
    02. Whatever Gets You By
    03. C’est la vie
    04. The Path Less Followed
    05. Actions Speak Louder Than Words
    06. Spirit Love
    07. Fill My World
    08. April Fool
    09. Call Off The Dogs
    10. Fall Back To Earth

    Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    02/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    02/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
    02/11 – Brooks, CA @ Cache Creek Casino Resort
    02/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    02/16 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern Ca
    02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Youtube Theater
    02/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater At Virgin Hotels
    02/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall -Eccles Theater
    02/23 – Denver @ Paramount Theatre
    02/25 – Kansas City, MO @Arvest Bank Theatre-The Midland
    02/26 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom
    02/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    03/04 – Windsor, ON, CAN @ Caesars Windsor-The Colosseum
    03/05 – Waterloo, NY @ The Vine @ Del Lago Resort
    03/07 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
    03/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore -Silver Spring
    03/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana-Atlantic City
    03/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    03/14 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center
    03/16 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
    03/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    03/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
    03/21 – Charlotte, NC @The Fillmore-Charlotte
    03/23 – Charleston, SC @ N. Charleston Performing Arts Center
    03/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    03/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live – Orlando

    image004 Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share The River Is Rising: Stream

    image005 Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share The River Is Rising: Stream

