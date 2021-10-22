Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have announced a new album, 4, and shared video for the lead single “The River Is Rising” ahead of the February 11th release date. The band has also unveiled dates for an early 2022 tour.

The song marks the first new music in three years from Slash and his band, and it doesn’t disappoint. There’s a definite metallic stomp to the track, which opens with a tremolo riff that would be at home in a black metal song.

From there, quintet lock into a four-on-the-floor groove as Kennedy alternates between epic singing and cleaner melodies during the chorus. Overall, there’s plenty to satiate both hard rock and metal fans. A crisply shot performance video provides an up-close look at the band’s stage show.

Advertisement

Related Video

“There’s two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before,” remarked Slash in a press release. “‘The River Is Rising’ was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked.”

Added Kennedy on the decision to make the song the LP opener: “The lyric ultimately explores how humans can be brainwashed or indoctrinated by some sort of dangerous idea. Once we shot the demo back and forth a few times, I personally felt confident that we had the album opener. To me, it’s an important track.”

4 is being released via guitar-maker Gibson’s brand-new record label, in partnership with BMG. It was recorded in Nashville at RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb, who’s known for his work with country rock acts such as Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. Under Cobb’s supervision, Slash and the Conspirators laid down their tracks live in the studio, including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the band.

Advertisement

That should have the group even more prepared for a 28-show 2022 North American tour in support of the new record. The trek kicks off February 8th in Portland, Oregon, and runs through March 26th in Orlando, Florida. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time next Friday (October 29th) and will be available via Ticketmaster.

Digital and pre-orders for 4 are available here. In addition, Slash and company are offering some serious deluxe-edition packages, including CD and vinyl box sets (featuring a mini Les Paul, rehearsal cassette, 36-page photobook, and more). Gibson will also release a Slash Les Paul Standard 4 Album Edition guitar package (out February 11th), limited to 250.

Stream the video for “The River Is Rising” and check out the album art, tracklist, tour dates, and deluxe bundles below.

Advertisement

4 Artwork:

4 Tracklist:

01. The River Is Rising

02. Whatever Gets You By

03. C’est la vie

04. The Path Less Followed

05. Actions Speak Louder Than Words

06. Spirit Love

07. Fill My World

08. April Fool

09. Call Off The Dogs

10. Fall Back To Earth

Advertisement

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 2022 North American Tour Dates:

02/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

02/11 – Brooks, CA @ Cache Creek Casino Resort

02/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

02/16 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern Ca

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Youtube Theater

02/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater At Virgin Hotels

02/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall -Eccles Theater

02/23 – Denver @ Paramount Theatre

02/25 – Kansas City, MO @Arvest Bank Theatre-The Midland

02/26 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom

02/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/04 – Windsor, ON, CAN @ Caesars Windsor-The Colosseum

03/05 – Waterloo, NY @ The Vine @ Del Lago Resort

03/07 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

03/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore -Silver Spring

03/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana-Atlantic City

03/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/14 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

03/16 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

03/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

03/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

03/21 – Charlotte, NC @The Fillmore-Charlotte

03/23 – Charleston, SC @ N. Charleston Performing Arts Center

03/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live – Orlando

Advertisement