Slipknot Honor Late Members Joey Jordison and Paul Gray at End of Knotfest Iowa Set: Watch

Slipknot paid homage to late band members Joey Jordison and Paul Gray at the end of their Knotfest Iowa set this past weekend.

The fest was held just outside Slipknot’s hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, where Jordison and Gray helped found the masked metal band.

After closing the headlining set with “Surfacing,” the giant screens behind the band displayed a tribute to Jordison and Gray, pictured in their signature Slipknot masks with their respective numbers: 1 and 2. Above the stage, a massive fireworks display went off in honor of Slipknot’s founding rhythm section.

Gray at age died at age 38 in 2010 from an overdose of morphine and fentanyl. In 2018, his family reached a settlement with a doctor who was accused of over-prescribing the drugs to the bassist and other patients. Jordison recently passed away at age 46 in July. No cause of death has been announced as of yet.

Last week, Corey Taylor opened up publicly on the passing of Jordison. “It’s been tough, man,” Taylor said. “Our first concern was obviously his family, so we reached out immediately to make sure that they were okay, to let them know if they needed anything from us, they could absolutely ask. It’s a damn tragedy. He was way too young, and he was way too talented to lose him like this.”

Previously, the band issued a touching statement, remarking that Jordison’s “impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable.”

Slipknot have since kicked off their “Knotfest Roadshow” US tour with support from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange. Tickets to the upcoming shows are available here.

Watch the tribute to Joey Jordison and Paul Gray at Knotfest Iowa below.