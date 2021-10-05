Menu
Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell Takes Hiatus from Band Due to Heart Issues

A replacement singer has fronted the band during their most recent shows

Smash Mouth
Smash Mouth, photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
October 5, 2021 | 12:22pm ET

    Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has taken a temporary hiatus from the band to manage his ongoing heart condition.

    TMZ reports that Harwell, 54, suffers from cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease where the heart muscle becomes enlarged and weak, making it difficult to pump blood.

    Since 2015, Harwell has managed the disease with medication, but “recently some issues came up and things needed to be adjusted,” TMZ notes.

    Fortunately, Harwell is apparently on the mend and hopes to rejoin Smash Mouth on tour later this week. In the interim, a friend of the band whose identity has not yet been revealed has filled in as singer during their recent dates. Eve 6 singer Max Collins has also offered his services. 

    Below, you can see recent footage of Smash Mouth with their temporary replacement singer

