Snail Mail Drops New Single “Madonna”: Stream

Snail Mail has unveiled her new single “Madonna.” Watch the accompanying music video below.

“You’ve got a way to you, original Madonna/ Won’t make the rest just go away,” the artist otherwise known as Lindsey Jordan sings on the opening verse over a drawn-out bassline and languid drums. “Spent the money, throwing ones at supermodels/ Everybody wants to taste the wine/ Line around the block, the judgment time/ And how could you deny them that?”

The 22-year-old indie rocker described the track in a statement as being about “why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In the accompanying video, Snail Mail performs “Madonna” live at The Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Westchester County, New York while surrounded by a full band.

“Madonna” follows “Ben Franklin” and the title track off Snail Mail’s upcoming sophomore LP Valentine. The album is set to be released on November 5th via Matador Records and the musician will head out on a US headlining tour later that month with support from Spencer and Hotline TNT. Snag tickets via Ticketmaster here.

Check out the video for “Madonna” below, as well as the artwork and tracklist for Valentine and a complete list of tour dates.

Advertisement

Valentine Artwork:

Valentine Tracklist:

01. Valentine

02. Ben Franklin

03. Headlock

04. Light Blue

05. Forever (Sailing)

06. Madonna

07. c. et al.

08. Glory

09. Automate

10. Mia

Advertisement

Snail Mail 2021 Tour Dates:

11/27 – Richmond VA @ The National *

11/28 – Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

11/30 – Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater *

12/01 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

12/03 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn *

12/04 – Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine *

12/05 – Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

12/07 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall *

12/08 – Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre *

12/10 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant *

12/11 – Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre *

12/12 – Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

12/13 – Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre *

12/15 – Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

12/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

12/17 – Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall *

12/18 – Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony *

12/19 – Norfolk VA @ The NorVa *

12/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

* = w/ Spencer and Hotline TNT