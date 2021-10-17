SNL: Rami Malek, Daniel Craig, and Kenan Thompson Audition for Prince Biopic

One of the notable sketches from this week’s Saturday Night Live saw host Rami Malek, his James Bond castmate Daniel Craig (appearing as a surprise guest), and SNL’s Kenan Thompson audition against one another for the lead role in a Prince biopic directed by Jordan Peele (played by Chris Redd).

*** Spoiler*** In the sketch, Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, nails the audition, but loses points for, uh — not being Black. But before Thompson has a chance to celebrate his landing of the role, 007 himself appears for a last-minute audition. He missed the memo about the biopic being about Prince (instead dressing as an actual prince), but nonetheless walks away with the role. “That was bad, but you’re James Bond so you got the part,” remarks Redd’s Peele

Elsewhere on SNL, Malek and Pete Davidson sang a country-pop song spoofing Netflix’s Squid Game. That same duo also impersonated one another in a celebrity game show sketch. Watch all three clips below.

