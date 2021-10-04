Snoop Dogg Brings Out Shaq to Perform “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang”: Watch

Snoop Dogg was one of the performers at a fundraiser held by Shaquille O’Neal’s charity on Saturday night, playing a set during which the Long Beach rapper brought Shaq himself on stage to fill in for Dr. Dre on “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang.”

“I wanna bring out somebody that means a lot to me. One of my dear friends who I feel like we got in at the same time,” Snoop said before introducing the NBA Hall Famer, who released four rap albums in the 1990s. “We been doing the same things lately and he’s the man of the night. So if you don’t mind, we gon’ do something special for y’all. Never before, never seen, Snoop Dogg and Shaq. Let’s go.”

Striding onto the stage in a spiffy maroon sports jacket, Shaq proceeded to admirably take on the classic hip-hop track, which was released on Dr. Dre’s debut album The Chronic in 1992. While the four-time NBA champion’s baritone delivery wasn’t perfect, he got the job done.

The on-stage collaboration took place in Las Vegas for a fundraiser hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs and schools. Also performing at the event were Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day. Jimmy Kimmel served as the emcee.

Watch Snoop Dogg and Shaq’s rendition of “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” below.

In February, Snoop will reunite with Dr. Dre as part of a star-studded 2022 Super Halftime Show also featuring Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

